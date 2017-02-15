    NC State BasketballDownload App

    Mark Gottfried Reportedly Likely to Be Fired as NC State HC After 2017 Season

    DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 23: Head coach Mark Gottfried of the North Carolina State Wolfpack talks with Dennis Smith Jr. #4 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 23, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 84-82. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    Mark Gottfried is expected to be fired as the head coach of the North Carolina State Wolfpack unless the team can make a rapid turnaround in the weeks ahead, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman.

    That news comes on the heels of a report from ABC 11's Mark Armstrong on Monday, in which he cited sources who said the Wolfpack have "definitively decided" to fire Gottfried once the season comes to a close.

    However, Goodman cited a source who said Gottfried could be canned sooner if things get worse.

    "He could be gone this week, if they get pounded by North Carolina tomorrow night," the source said, per Goodman.

    As for a potential replacement, Armstrong reported N.C. State has put out "preliminary feelers" gauging Dayton head coach Archie Miller's interest in the job.

    Sporting News' Mike DeCourcy echoed that sentiment Tuesday when he cited a source who said the school "has begun to reach out to gauge the interest of potential candidates, including at least one such contact initiated Tuesday."

    However, the school has denied those assertions.

    "Mark Gottfried remains our head coach and we are all focused on our next opponent," N.C. State associate athletic director Fred Demarest said in a statement, according to the News & Observer's Joe Giglio. "To suggest we have reached out to any other coach is both incorrect and blatantly irresponsible."

    The Wolfpack went 16-17 last season and missed the NCAA tournament under Gottfried's guidance, and they appear headed for a similar fate this year.

    Entering Wednesday night's game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, N.C. State has dropped five games in a row and nine of its last 11 overall to plummet to 14-12 following a 12-3 start.

    Considering the Wolfpack were thumped by 30 points in a loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Feb. 11, it appears a rousing effort against the Tar Heels will have to be in order to give Gottfried a sliver of hope that his job can be salvaged.

