Kate Upton Named 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover Model

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Kate Upton was named the cover model for the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue Tuesday evening on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

This year will mark the third time Upton has been featured on the cover of the famed magazine, and there will be three separate covers to commemorate the occasion, as SI Swimsuit illustrated on Twitter:



This year's edition, which hits newsstands Wednesday, will include a slew of other big names.

Most notably, Hannah Jeter—2015 swimsuit cover model and wife of former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter—will return for her fifth appearance in the magazine, according to Sports Illustrated.



Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman will also grace the pages of the annual swimsuit issue.



"I am thrilled to include the gold medal-winning, U.S. women's gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles in this year's Swimsuit issue," SI swimsuit issue editor MJ Day said, per Sports Illustrated's Kelsey Hendrix. "Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today."

Further, the 2017 edition will reportedly include Chrissy Teigen, Christie Brinkley, Hailey Clauson and Nina Agdal, among others, per Entertainment Tonight.