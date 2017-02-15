    Breaking NewsDownload App

    Kate Upton Named 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover Model

    Kate Upton arrives for the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year, honouring Tom Petty, in Los Angeles, California on February 10, 2017. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
    ROBYN BECK/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    Kate Upton was named the cover model for the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue Tuesday evening on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    This year will mark the third time Upton has been featured on the cover of the famed magazine, and there will be three separate covers to commemorate the occasion, as SI Swimsuit illustrated on Twitter: 

    This year's edition, which hits newsstands Wednesday, will include a slew of other big names. 

    Most notably, Hannah Jeter—2015 swimsuit cover model and wife of former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter—will return for her fifth appearance in the magazine, according to Sports Illustrated.  

    Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman will also grace the pages of the annual swimsuit issue. 

    "I am thrilled to include the gold medal-winning, U.S. women's gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles in this year's Swimsuit issue," SI swimsuit issue editor MJ Day said, per Sports Illustrated's Kelsey Hendrix. "Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today."

    Further, the 2017 edition will reportedly include Chrissy Teigen, Christie Brinkley, Hailey Clauson and Nina Agdal, among others, per Entertainment Tonight

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 