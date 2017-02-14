Antoine Vermette Receives Game Misconduct for Slashing Lineman vs. Wild

Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images

Anaheim Ducks center Antoine Vermette seemed to let his emotions get the best of him in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Per Navin Vaswani of theScore, Vermette slashed a lineman in the leg following a faceoff. He had lost the draw and apparently felt the official didn't drop the puck fairly. The 34-year-old received a game misconduct and could receive more punishment from the league.

Twitter user CJ Fogler provided video of the incident:

While Vermette only missed part of the third period in the 1-0 victory, the situation could cost him more time depending on the league's choice of discipline.

Michael Russo of the Star Tribune described the possibilities for the center:

Anthony DeAngelo of the Arizona Coyotes already received a three-game suspension this season for abuse of an official.

Vermette is in his 13th year in the NHL and was a key part of the Chicago Blackhawks' 2015 run to the Stanley Cup title.

The veteran has tallied eight goals and 14 assists in his first year with the Ducks and is one of the best faceoff men in the league, ranking fifth among centers with a 62.4 win percentage, per NHL.com.