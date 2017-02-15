WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 14
The Valentine's Day episode of 205 Live featured the return of Gran Metalik following an impressive showing in last year's Cruiserweight Classic.
The show is still suffering from being placed right after SmackDown because some of the fans leave before it gets started, and those who stick around are worn out.
However, the competitors of the cruiserweight division never let this get them down. They still come out every week and put on great matches knowing they will only be seen by a fraction of the audience Raw and SmackDown get.
WWE has put together a great roster of talents. Now it just needs to figure out how to use each Superstar in the most effective way possible.
Let's take a look at everything from this week's episode of 205 Live.
Noam Dar vs. Rich Swann
- It's surprising the announcers have never mentioned Dar and Fox's seven-year age difference. At least nobody is calling her a cougar for dating a younger man.
- Someone needs to keep the mic away from Swann.
- Changing his finisher to the Phoenix Splash will help Swann. It's a more exciting maneuver than the spinning kick he was using, so fans will respond better.
Rich Swann gave a pre-match promo and dedicated this match to Alicia Fox before telling her she can't handle him. Foxy was flattered until she realized he was just doing a bit so he could say his catchphrase.
Swann used his agility early in the match, but Noam Dar kicked his leg out from under him while he was on the middle rope to keep him grounded.
Both men looked smooth in their performance, but there was a little too much posturing during the first two thirds of the match from Dar and Fox.
Swann picked up the win with a beautiful Phoenix Splash from the middle rope. He might not be chasing the title right now, but Swann will always be used regularly because he can work well with cruiserweights who fly through the air or work a more technical style.
Grade: C+
Drew Gulak vs. Gran Metalik
- Do not take the comments about Gulak being a jobber as an insult toward him. He is an amazing wrestler who has not been used properly since the CWC. He could be the Dean Malenko of this generation.
- WWE hasn't had a masked luchador find major success since Rey Mysterio. Metalik could be the man to change all that.
- It's always nice to see someone bring back the Gory Special. Chavo Guerrero Sr. used the move quite a bit, so this was likely Gulak's way of honoring the legend after his death earlier this week. Rest in peace, Chavo Classic.
- The video package WWE played for Metalik before the match was great. Showing his loss in the CWC finals made it clear he had something to prove.
Metalik hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since September, but as one of the best performers in the Cruiserweight Classic, his return is welcome. His first match on 205 Live was against the cruiserweight division's resident jobber, Drew Gulak.
Gulak was a little more aggressive than usual in this one, but Metalik eventually turned things around using his incredible high-flying offense.
It was nice to see Gulak be more dominant than he usually is, but it was obvious Metalik was going to win after WWE spent weeks hyping his return with video packages.
Grade: B
TJ Perkins vs. Neville
- WWE needs to turn TJ Perkins heel. He would be so much better as a cocky, entitled upstart than he is as a babyface right now.
- Neville must be channeling some real anger from not being used properly for so long. His angry snarl looks legitimate.
- The only reason Neville had so much trouble lifting Perkins off the mat for a powerbomb was because Perkins had his foot caught under Neville's leg.
Neville and TJ Perkins were shown on a split screen talking to Corey Graves earlier in the show, but the interview turned into them insulting each other after one question.
Perkins was able to control the pace of the match for the first couple of minutes, but Neville is just as quick and twice as powerful, so it was just a matter of time before he took over.
Being such good technicians allowed their high-flying moves to look that much more crisp than everyone else's. Seeing them face each other makes you appreciate how much better they are than most of the roster.
Some people may have wanted them to work a quicker pace for more of the match, but they let each move speak for itself instead of rushing from one sequence to the next.
Perkins looked great, but he wasn't able to overcome Neville's double armbar submission. Neville's night wasn't over yet, though. Jack Gallagher ran down and attacked the King of the Cruiserweights, sending him out of the ring with a headbutt to end the show.
Grade: A-
