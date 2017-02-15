WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 14

1 of 4

Jack Gallagher holding Neville's cruiserweight title. Credit: WWE.com

The Valentine's Day episode of 205 Live featured the return of Gran Metalik following an impressive showing in last year's Cruiserweight Classic.

The show is still suffering from being placed right after SmackDown because some of the fans leave before it gets started, and those who stick around are worn out.

However, the competitors of the cruiserweight division never let this get them down. They still come out every week and put on great matches knowing they will only be seen by a fraction of the audience Raw and SmackDown get.

WWE has put together a great roster of talents. Now it just needs to figure out how to use each Superstar in the most effective way possible.

Let's take a look at everything from this week's episode of 205 Live.