NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2017: Top Contenders, Predictions for Exciting Event

Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic is hoping to win this year's NBA Dunk Contest. Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Aaron Gordon was close last year, and he hopes to close the deal at this year's NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Gordon put on a memorable show when he competed with Zach LaVine for the 2016 Slam Dunk championship. Those two engaged in a mano a mano duel that caught the attention of the league's elite, and that's not something that normally happens with the dunk contest.

It is an event that often seems like an afterthought, because the best dunkers, let alone the best players, often say thanks but no thanks when it comes to competing.

Gordon and LaVine may have reversed that trend with their show last year, and many started anticipating Round 2 shortly after last year's contest, but that is not going to happen.

2017 NBA Dunk Contest Player Team Position Odds Predicted finish Aaron Gordon Orlando Magic Forward Minus-175 Second place Derrick Jones Jr. Phoenix Suns Forward Plus-175 Winner DeAndre Jordan Los Angeles Clippers Center Plus-700 Fourth place Glenn Robinson III Indiana Pacers Forward Plus-700 Third place OddsShark; Silverman predictions

LaVine, who may eventually become a key player if not a star for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has been out with a knee injury.

That leaves just Gordon, and the Orlando Magic power forward has been contributing quite a bit this season with an 11.2 points per game mark. He is not a star, but he can raise his profile quite a bit if he can win the competition that he finished a close second in last year.

Derrick Jones Jr. of the Suns has the hops to put on a show in the dunk contest. Matt York/Associated Press/Associated Press

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on February 18. The event has gone through a number of changes through the years, and this year's event will feature DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers, Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns and Glenn Robinson III of the Indiana Pacers as well as Gordon.

Fans are hoping that Jones or Robinson can push Gordon hard. It seems unlikely that the 6'11" Jordan will contend in a serious manner.

The dunk contest goes back to the days of Julius Erving when he played for the New York Nets of the American Basketball Association, and Dr. J put this event on the sports map when he delivered a series of spectacular dunks in 1976 at the ABA All-Star Game in Denver.

Michael Jordan was also a featured dunk artist in his early years in the NBA, but once he established himself as a superstar, he passed on the event, as did many other stars.

Nobody is expecting anything similar to the hype the event had decades ago, but the dunks should be spectacular.

Gordon is the minus-175 favorite to win the event, according to OddsShark. Jones is the second choice at plus-175, while Robinson is a long shot to win the event at plus-700. DeAndre Jordan is also looked at as an outsider at plus-700.

The Magic star may not be a lock, though, because he has been battling a foot injury and has not been able to practice hard for the showcase event.

"I can't practice, so I have to visualize," Gordon told Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel. "I've seen some videos. But I've got my stuff up here."

Jones is a rookie with serious jumping ability. He's also healthy, so there's no reason why he can't put on a spectacular show.

Prediction

This should be Gordon's event, but a sore foot may keep him from being at his best here. If he doesn't get off to a brilliant start, he may find it too difficult to get the lift and consistency that made him such a spectacular participant last year.

Jones is the contender to look at if Gordon is not 100 percent. We think the youngster's great hops will give him the advantage he needs to get the edge, and he should be the upset winner.

Robinson is not in the class with the first two, and he won't be able to rise above third place unless Gordon simply runs out of gas and can't compete at 75 percent or better.

DeAndre Jordan should be good for a couple of strong power dunks, but he seems destined for fourth place.