Westminster Dog Show 2017 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Day 2 Recap
A German shepherd was named the 2017 Best in Show at the 141st annual Westminster Dog Show.
Rumor outlasted the field in the herding group before beating out Adrian the Irish Setter and five other finalists for the win.
The American Kennel Club provided a look at the eventual winner:
American Kennel Club @akcdoglovers
The winner of Best in Show at the 141st #WKCDogShow is "Rumor" the #GermanShepherdDog! #GSD https://t.co/4XJjDmghn22/15/2017, 4:44:26 AM
Out of over 2,800 dogs in seven different groups, Rumor was the best of the week.
Here are the full results from Tuesday's action:
|Westminster Dog Show: Tuesday Results
|Best in Show
|Breed
|Name
|Winner
|German Shepherd
|GCH CH Lockenhaus' Rumor Has It V Kenlyn
|Runner-Up
|Irish Setter
|GCH CH Vermilion's Sea Breeze
|Best of Group: Sporting
|Breed
|Name
|First
|Irish Setter
|GCH CH Vermilion's Sea Breeze
|Second
|Wirehaired Pointing Griffon
|GCH CH Whiskeytown Dalwhinnie Brie SH CGC
|Third
|Golden Retriever
|GCH CH Tamarack And Blueprint's Defying Gravity
|Fourth
|Irish Water Spaniel
|GCHB CH Beaufield's Boundary Water At Poole's Ide
|Best of Group: Working
|Breed
|Name
|First
|Boxer
|GCH CH Mephisto's Speak Of The Devil
|Second
|Akita
|GCH CH Mojo's Continuation Of A Myth
|Third
|Standard Schnauzer
|GCHS CH Wunderkind One Golden Moment
|Fourth
|Bernese Mountain Dog
|GCHS CH Villairns Tag You're It NDD RN
|Best of Group: Terrier
|Breed
|Name
|First
|Norwich Terrier
|GCHS CH Taliesin Twice As Nice
|Second
|West Highland White Terrier
|GCH CH Lotrando Sunshine Celebration
|Third
|American Staffordshire Terrier
|GCHG CH Roadhouse's Life Of The Party CA DN CGCA
|Fourth
|Norfolk Terrier
|GCH CH Yarrow Venerie Winning Ticket
|Source: WestminsterKennelClub.org
The full best of breed winners are available courtesy of WestminsterKennelClub.org.
The winners of seven different groups provided a tough challenge for the judge to name a Best in Show. Chuckie the pekingese from the toy group was clearly a fan favorite at Madison Square Garden, while the Irish setter seemingly had a strong chance of taking the crown.
Still, only one dog could stand above the rest and that was the German shepherd. Fox Sports 1 captured the winning moment:
FS1 @FS1
RUMOR HAS IT! Rumor the German Shepherd wins 2017 Best in Show! #WKCDogShow https://t.co/Os56nHXSdV2/15/2017, 4:45:15 AM
Tuesday's action began with the sporting group, which saw an Irish setter named Adrian take first place. The Westminster account provided a view of the winning dog:
Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS
The winner of the #Sporting Group is Adrian the Irish Setter! #WKCDogShow https://t.co/lDCMHBbvYn2/15/2017, 2:07:21 AM
The six-year-old was one of four different types of setters competing in the sporting group, a field that also included six different retrievers and 12 different spaniels. Still, he was good enough to defeat Brie, the wirehaired pointing griffon.
Third and fourth in the field went to the golden retriever and Irish water spaniel, respectively.
The bigger dogs of the competition were in action in the working group, although it was the boxer who came away with what clearly was a narrow win. The judge took especially long picking his final four, but there was plenty of excitement upon the final result.
FS1 captured the momentum between Devlin and his handler:
FS1 @FS1
Devlin the Boxer wins the Working group! #WKCDogShow https://t.co/DSAC6zLPs52/15/2017, 3:01:59 AM
The boxer beat out a wide variety of dogs for first place in the field, including Nik the Akita, which came in second place. The bigger canines like the mastiff and great dane seemingly never had a chance.
This led to the terriers, which has been the most dominant group at the Westminster Dog Show throughout its history.
In a competition of some of the most joyful dogs in the world, Tanner survived the field. The Norwich terrier showed plenty of excitement during the competition, as captured by Alyssa Bereznak of The Ringer:
alyssa bereznak @alyssabereznak
tanner the norwich terrier won the terrier group. best in show is next! https://t.co/SXRuYGGvvl2/15/2017, 4:02:57 AM
He advanced past tough competition in the group from the west highland white terrier, American staffordshire terrier and the norfolk terrier which all placed in the group.
However, the top performer of the night was Rumor, which had actually won its group on Day 1 before coming back for the finals on Tuesday.
His handler was quite excited, per Sarah Lyall of the New York Times:
Sarah Lyall @sarahlyall
"It's unbelievable," says the owner of Rumor the German Shepherd, who can't really articulate his feelings.2/15/2017, 4:44:44 AM
Credit also goes to breeders Pamela McElheney and Kent Boyles, but the dog was the star of the show in the biggest competition of its kind.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!