Westminster Dog Show 2017 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Day 2 Recap

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

A German shepherd was named the 2017 Best in Show at the 141st annual Westminster Dog Show.

Rumor outlasted the field in the herding group before beating out Adrian the Irish Setter and five other finalists for the win.

The American Kennel Club provided a look at the eventual winner:

Out of over 2,800 dogs in seven different groups, Rumor was the best of the week.

Here are the full results from Tuesday's action:

Westminster Dog Show: Tuesday Results Best in Show Breed Name Winner German Shepherd GCH CH Lockenhaus' Rumor Has It V Kenlyn Runner-Up Irish Setter GCH CH Vermilion's Sea Breeze Best of Group: Sporting Breed Name First Irish Setter GCH CH Vermilion's Sea Breeze Second Wirehaired Pointing Griffon GCH CH Whiskeytown Dalwhinnie Brie SH CGC Third Golden Retriever GCH CH Tamarack And Blueprint's Defying Gravity Fourth Irish Water Spaniel GCHB CH Beaufield's Boundary Water At Poole's Ide Best of Group: Working Breed Name First Boxer GCH CH Mephisto's Speak Of The Devil Second Akita GCH CH Mojo's Continuation Of A Myth Third Standard Schnauzer GCHS CH Wunderkind One Golden Moment Fourth Bernese Mountain Dog GCHS CH Villairns Tag You're It NDD RN Best of Group: Terrier Breed Name First Norwich Terrier GCHS CH Taliesin Twice As Nice Second West Highland White Terrier GCH CH Lotrando Sunshine Celebration Third American Staffordshire Terrier GCHG CH Roadhouse's Life Of The Party CA DN CGCA Fourth Norfolk Terrier GCH CH Yarrow Venerie Winning Ticket Source: WestminsterKennelClub.org

The full best of breed winners are available courtesy of WestminsterKennelClub.org.

The winners of seven different groups provided a tough challenge for the judge to name a Best in Show. Chuckie the pekingese from the toy group was clearly a fan favorite at Madison Square Garden, while the Irish setter seemingly had a strong chance of taking the crown.

Still, only one dog could stand above the rest and that was the German shepherd. Fox Sports 1 captured the winning moment:

Tuesday's action began with the sporting group, which saw an Irish setter named Adrian take first place. The Westminster account provided a view of the winning dog:

The six-year-old was one of four different types of setters competing in the sporting group, a field that also included six different retrievers and 12 different spaniels. Still, he was good enough to defeat Brie, the wirehaired pointing griffon.

Third and fourth in the field went to the golden retriever and Irish water spaniel, respectively.

The bigger dogs of the competition were in action in the working group, although it was the boxer who came away with what clearly was a narrow win. The judge took especially long picking his final four, but there was plenty of excitement upon the final result.

FS1 captured the momentum between Devlin and his handler:

The boxer beat out a wide variety of dogs for first place in the field, including Nik the Akita, which came in second place. The bigger canines like the mastiff and great dane seemingly never had a chance.

This led to the terriers, which has been the most dominant group at the Westminster Dog Show throughout its history.

In a competition of some of the most joyful dogs in the world, Tanner survived the field. The Norwich terrier showed plenty of excitement during the competition, as captured by Alyssa Bereznak of The Ringer:

He advanced past tough competition in the group from the west highland white terrier, American staffordshire terrier and the norfolk terrier which all placed in the group.

However, the top performer of the night was Rumor, which had actually won its group on Day 1 before coming back for the finals on Tuesday.

His handler was quite excited, per Sarah Lyall of the New York Times:

Credit also goes to breeders Pamela McElheney and Kent Boyles, but the dog was the star of the show in the biggest competition of its kind.