    Game RecapDownload App

    Westminster Dog Show 2017 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Day 2 Recap

    A handler celebrates after Devlin, a boxer, won the working group during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    A German shepherd was named the 2017 Best in Show at the 141st annual Westminster Dog Show.

    Rumor outlasted the field in the herding group before beating out Adrian the Irish Setter and five other finalists for the win.

    The American Kennel Club provided a look at the eventual winner:

    Out of over 2,800 dogs in seven different groups, Rumor was the best of the week. 

    Here are the full results from Tuesday's action:

     

    Westminster Dog Show: Tuesday Results
    Best in ShowBreedName
    WinnerGerman ShepherdGCH CH Lockenhaus' Rumor Has It V Kenlyn
    Runner-UpIrish SetterGCH CH Vermilion's Sea Breeze
    Best of Group: SportingBreedName
    FirstIrish SetterGCH CH Vermilion's Sea Breeze
    SecondWirehaired Pointing GriffonGCH CH Whiskeytown Dalwhinnie Brie SH CGC
    ThirdGolden RetrieverGCH CH Tamarack And Blueprint's Defying Gravity
    FourthIrish Water SpanielGCHB CH Beaufield's Boundary Water At Poole's Ide
    Best of Group: WorkingBreedName
    FirstBoxerGCH CH Mephisto's Speak Of The Devil
    SecondAkitaGCH CH Mojo's Continuation Of A Myth
    ThirdStandard SchnauzerGCHS CH Wunderkind One Golden Moment
    FourthBernese Mountain DogGCHS CH Villairns Tag You're It NDD RN
    Best of Group: TerrierBreedName
    FirstNorwich TerrierGCHS CH Taliesin Twice As Nice
    SecondWest Highland White TerrierGCH CH Lotrando Sunshine Celebration
    ThirdAmerican Staffordshire TerrierGCHG CH Roadhouse's Life Of The Party CA DN CGCA
    FourthNorfolk TerrierGCH CH Yarrow Venerie Winning Ticket
    Source: WestminsterKennelClub.org

     

     

    The full best of breed winners are available courtesy of WestminsterKennelClub.org.

     

    The winners of seven different groups provided a tough challenge for the judge to name a Best in Show. Chuckie the pekingese from the toy group was clearly a fan favorite at Madison Square Garden, while the Irish setter seemingly had a strong chance of taking the crown.

    Still, only one dog could stand above the rest and that was the German shepherd. Fox Sports 1 captured the winning moment: 

    Tuesday's action began with the sporting group, which saw an Irish setter named Adrian take first place. The Westminster account provided a view of the winning dog:

    The six-year-old was one of four different types of setters competing in the sporting group, a field that also included six different retrievers and 12 different spaniels. Still, he was good enough to defeat Brie, the wirehaired pointing griffon.

    Third and fourth in the field went to the golden retriever and Irish water spaniel, respectively.

    The bigger dogs of the competition were in action in the working group, although it was the boxer who came away with what clearly was a narrow win. The judge took especially long picking his final four, but there was plenty of excitement upon the final result.

    FS1 captured the momentum between Devlin and his handler:

    The boxer beat out a wide variety of dogs for first place in the field, including Nik the Akita, which came in second place. The bigger canines like the mastiff and great dane seemingly never had a chance.

    This led to the terriers, which has been the most dominant group at the Westminster Dog Show throughout its history.

    In a competition of some of the most joyful dogs in the world, Tanner survived the field. The Norwich terrier showed plenty of excitement during the competition, as captured by Alyssa Bereznak of The Ringer:

    He advanced past tough competition in the group from the west highland white terrier, American staffordshire terrier and the norfolk terrier which all placed in the group.

    However, the top performer of the night was Rumor, which had actually won its group on Day 1 before coming back for the finals on Tuesday.

    His handler was quite excited, per Sarah Lyall of the New York Times:

    Credit also goes to breeders Pamela McElheney and Kent Boyles, but the dog was the star of the show in the biggest competition of its kind. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 