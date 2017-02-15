Biggest Challenges Facing Oakland Raiders in 2017 Offseason

1 of 8

The Oakland Raiders will attempt to take another giant leap in gaining league-wide respect as Super Bowl contenders in 2017. Like any other team, including the New England Patriots, the offseason brings a new set of issues.

Along with roster question marks, the Raiders will keep tabs on an investigation involving pass-rusher Aldon Smith, per TMZ Sports. As details emerge, the front office should move forward accounting for the players on the active roster.

During the offseason, Oakland should also think ahead when drawing up extensions. How many players have earned new contracts?

Despite putting together a 12-4 season, the Raiders will make changes to their game-planning in the upcoming year. Oakland will have a new offensive coordinator and another respected defensive coordinator on its coaching staff. What does this mean for both sides of the ball?

Here, we delve into each challenge facing the Raiders in the offseason.