4-Star CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart Commits to USC over Alabama, Tennessee and More

Credit: Scout

The USC Trojans have added one of the top athletes in the 2018 class after securing the commitment of Isaac Taylor-Stuart.

According to Shotgun Spratling of the Los Angeles Times, Taylor-Stuart chose the Trojans on Wednesday over the likes of Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The 4-star cornerback is the fourth-best player at his position and the 32nd-best player overall, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also the No. 4 player in the state of California.

Taylor-Stuart has the potential to be a dynamic playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. He boasts a 4.25-second 40-yard dash and a 3.89-second 20-yard shuttle, per Hudl.

There's little doubt whether the San Diego native has the speed to keep up with the caliber of receiver he'll face at the next level. Few opponents will be able to outrun Taylor-Stuart in a footrace.

That speed will also allow Taylor-Stuart to close down a lot of space in a short amount of time. Combined with his impressive instincts, rarely will he fail to be in a position to make a play on the ball when it's in the air.

Taylor-Stuart is also a capable run defender. At his position, that's less of a necessity, but USC's coaching staff will like the fact it won't have to worry whether the player is a liability on running downs.

There's little to dislike about Taylor-Stuart, and he could potentially make an immediate impact for the Trojans in 2018.

The Trojans have a trio of talented juniors in Iman Marshall, Ykili Ross, Jack Jones and Isaiah Langley. USC are also in on Marcus Johnson, the No. 39 cornerback in 2018, and signed another 4-star corner, Chase Williams, who is 16th at the position, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The Trojans' cornerback depth could be an impediment to Taylor-Stuart in terms of playing as a true freshman. He has the talent to start right away, but it may not be necessary given the number of options at head coach Clay Helton's disposal.

Helton doesn't need to rush Taylor-Stuart into the first team, and that may prove beneficial to Taylor-Stuart's long-term development.