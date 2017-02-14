WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 14

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live has a new WWE champion, and his name is Bray Wyatt.

Tuesday night, The Reaper of Souls was scheduled to make his first title defense against the man he beat to win the gold, John Cena, but a defiant AJ Styles would throw a wrench into those plans, necessitating a Triple Threat match for the brand's top prize.

That bout headlined a show that set out to wrap up ongoing stories and create new ones as the company embarks on The Road to WrestleMania 33.

SmackDown tag team champions American Alpha battled The Ascension, and Becky Lynch renewed her rivalry with Mickie James as the Tuesday night staple wrapped up the remnants of Sunday's spectacular with a bow.

There was little in the way of love on this Valentine's Day but plenty of disdain as the rivalries intensified and came to a head.

Find out who emerged victorious, how each match graded out and what analysis is offered for every major occurrence from the February 14 episode of SmackDown Live.