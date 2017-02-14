    TennisDownload App

    Argentina Open 2017: Tuesday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

    Portugal's Joao Sousa hits a return against Australia's Jordan Thompson during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 17, 2017. / AFP / PAUL CROCK / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE (Photo credit should read PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAUL CROCK/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    Following a pair of qualifying rounds, action in Buenos Aires ramped up on Tuesday as the 2017 Argentina Open progressed with some notable names in action.  

    Chief among them were No. 5 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas and No. 6 seed Joao Sousa, each of whom secured a win to keep their championship hopes alive. However, No. 7 seed Fabio Fognini wasn't as fortunate.  

    Below you'll find a complete rundown of Tuesday's results, courtesy of ATPWorldTour.com

    Argentina Open 2017: Results from Feb. 14
    WinnerLoserScore
    (5) Albert Ramos-VinolasGuido Pella6-7, 6-4, 7-6
    (6) Joao SousaHoracio Zeballos6-2, 7-6
    Tommy Robredo(7) Fabio Fognini6-4, 6-3
    Diego SchwartzmanFacundo Bagnis6-1, 6-4
    Alexandr DolgopolovJanko Tipsarevic6-3, 6-3
    Guido AndreozziRenzo Olivo2-6, 6-4, 6-4
    Carlos BerlocqJozef Kovalik6-4, 6-4
    Alessandro GiannessiRogerio Dutra Silva5-7, 7-6, 6-4
    Source: ATPWorldTour.com

    With another day in the books, here's a rundown of Wednesday's matchups and schedule, per ATPWorldTour.com. The available times (all Eastern) were retrieved from ESPN.com

    2017 Argentina Open: Feb. 15 Singles Schedule
    Court Guillermo Vilas
    MatchupTime (ET)
    (5) Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Leonardo Mayer11:55 a.m.
    (6) Joao Sousa vs. Federico DelbonisTBD
    (4) Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Alessandro GiannessiTBD
    (1) Kei Nishikori vs. Diego SchwartzmanTBD
    Estadio 2
    MatchupTime (ET)
    Paolo Lorenzi vs. Gerald MelzerTBD
    Estadio 3
    MatchupTime (ET)
    Victor Estrella Burgos vs. Thiago MonteiroTBD
    Sources: ATPWorldTour.com, ESPN.com

    Notable Tuesday Results

    Tommy Robredo def. (7) Fabio Fognini; 6-4, 6-3

    Fognini's disappointing start to the 2017 season continued Tuesday when he was upset in straight sets by Spaniard Tommy Robredo. 

    The win gave Robredo a 5-4 all-time edge over Fognini, and it also allowed him to exorcise some demons in his first match of the season. 

    Not only was Robredo debuting following a stint on the shelf due to elbow surgery, according to ATPWorldTour.com, but he was able to avenge a 2014 loss against Fognini in the semifinals of the 2014 Argentina Open.  

    Now 34 years old and three years removed from that run to the final four, Robredo will attempt to keep things rolling when he hits the court again for second-round play. 

     

    (6) Joao Sousa def. Horacio Zeballos; 6-2, 7-6

    Sousa couldn't escape the first round at the Australian Open last month, but a friendlier field at the Argentina Open allowed him to breeze into Round 2 as he throttled Horacio Zeballos 6-2, 7-6 on Tuesday. 

    By virtue of that triumph, Sousa will now return for second-round action against Federico Delbonis—who coasted past Stephane Robert 6-3, 6-1 on Monday. 

    When those two meet Wednesday at Court Guillermo Vilas, Sousa will seek to even their all-time series. 

    Delbonis currently owns a 2-1 edge thanks to a 2013 win in Buenos Aires and a 2016 victory at Indian Wells. Also of note: Both of Delbonis' victories over Sousa have come in straight sets, while Sousa's lone victory—a 2015 clash in Genevawent the distance. 

    Based on that history, don't be surprised if Delbonis gives the No. 6 seed everything he can handle. 

     

    Stats courtesy of ATPWorldTour.com

