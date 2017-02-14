Argentina Open 2017: Tuesday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

Following a pair of qualifying rounds, action in Buenos Aires ramped up on Tuesday as the 2017 Argentina Open progressed with some notable names in action.

Chief among them were No. 5 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas and No. 6 seed Joao Sousa, each of whom secured a win to keep their championship hopes alive. However, No. 7 seed Fabio Fognini wasn't as fortunate.

Below you'll find a complete rundown of Tuesday's results, courtesy of ATPWorldTour.com:

Argentina Open 2017: Results from Feb. 14 Winner Loser Score (5) Albert Ramos-Vinolas Guido Pella 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 (6) Joao Sousa Horacio Zeballos 6-2, 7-6 Tommy Robredo (7) Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-3 Diego Schwartzman Facundo Bagnis 6-1, 6-4 Alexandr Dolgopolov Janko Tipsarevic 6-3, 6-3 Guido Andreozzi Renzo Olivo 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 Carlos Berlocq Jozef Kovalik 6-4, 6-4 Alessandro Giannessi Rogerio Dutra Silva 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 Source: ATPWorldTour.com

With another day in the books, here's a rundown of Wednesday's matchups and schedule, per ATPWorldTour.com. The available times (all Eastern) were retrieved from ESPN.com:

2017 Argentina Open: Feb. 15 Singles Schedule Court Guillermo Vilas Matchup Time (ET) (5) Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Leonardo Mayer 11:55 a.m. (6) Joao Sousa vs. Federico Delbonis TBD (4) Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Alessandro Giannessi TBD (1) Kei Nishikori vs. Diego Schwartzman TBD Estadio 2 Matchup Time (ET) Paolo Lorenzi vs. Gerald Melzer TBD Estadio 3 Matchup Time (ET) Victor Estrella Burgos vs. Thiago Monteiro TBD Sources: ATPWorldTour.com, ESPN.com

Notable Tuesday Results

Tommy Robredo def. (7) Fabio Fognini; 6-4, 6-3

Fognini's disappointing start to the 2017 season continued Tuesday when he was upset in straight sets by Spaniard Tommy Robredo.

The win gave Robredo a 5-4 all-time edge over Fognini, and it also allowed him to exorcise some demons in his first match of the season.

Not only was Robredo debuting following a stint on the shelf due to elbow surgery, according to ATPWorldTour.com, but he was able to avenge a 2014 loss against Fognini in the semifinals of the 2014 Argentina Open.

Now 34 years old and three years removed from that run to the final four, Robredo will attempt to keep things rolling when he hits the court again for second-round play.

(6) Joao Sousa def. Horacio Zeballos; 6-2, 7-6

Sousa couldn't escape the first round at the Australian Open last month, but a friendlier field at the Argentina Open allowed him to breeze into Round 2 as he throttled Horacio Zeballos 6-2, 7-6 on Tuesday.

By virtue of that triumph, Sousa will now return for second-round action against Federico Delbonis—who coasted past Stephane Robert 6-3, 6-1 on Monday.

When those two meet Wednesday at Court Guillermo Vilas, Sousa will seek to even their all-time series.

Delbonis currently owns a 2-1 edge thanks to a 2013 win in Buenos Aires and a 2016 victory at Indian Wells. Also of note: Both of Delbonis' victories over Sousa have come in straight sets, while Sousa's lone victory—a 2015 clash in Geneva—went the distance.



Based on that history, don't be surprised if Delbonis gives the No. 6 seed everything he can handle.

Stats courtesy of ATPWorldTour.com.