Former Giants RB Rashad Jennings Officially Announces Retirement at Age 32

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Former New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings announced his retirement Friday in a post on Twitter.

Jennings, 32, rushed for 593 yards and three touchdowns in 2016 for the Giants, adding 35 receptions for 201 yards and another score.

But he wasn't effective as a pure runner in 2016 as he struggled to break through initial contact and shake free for chunk gains at the second level.

So when Jennings was still a free agent heading into the summer, it wasn't terribly surprising as the Giants opted instead to roll with a platoon featuring Orleans Darkwa, Shane Vereen, Paul Perkins and rookie Wayne Gallman that ranks 27th in the league in rushing.

However, Jennings had been holding out hope a team would be interested in signing him for the 2017 season.

"I understand free agency and how it works," he told I feel like I'll be landing with a team in the next two months, but right now I feel I'm in such a peaceful place in my life, though, from transitioning to another team, transitioning to other things outside of football, doing all the philanthropic work that I do. I'm just in a peaceful place."

Ultimately, though, the interest simply wasn't there from NFL teams.

In his career, Jennings spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and the Giants, rushing for 3,772 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also caught 191 passes for 1,469 yards and another two scores. He had his best season with the Giants in 2015, accumulating 1,159 yards and four touchdowns.

"I had my most success here as a Giant, both on and off the field," Jennings told Giants.com's Michael Eisen. "It's such a prestigious organization, and it was the last football team I played for that I felt just a part of home with. From front office, top to bottom, and I couldn't see myself if I'm able to, retire with any other team but the Giants."

