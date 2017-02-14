    WelterweightDownload App

    Floyd Mayweather Shoots Down Conor McGregor Fight Rumors on Twitter

    Promoter and former champion boxer Floyd Mayweather (C) speaks during a press conference announcing WBA super lightweight champion Adrien Broner's fight against Ashley Theophane, in Washington, DC, February 29, 2016. The title contest is scheduled to take place April 1, 2016 at the D.C. Armory in Washington DC. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
    JIM WATSON/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Despite rumors to the contrary, Floyd Mayweather isn't quite ready to return from retirement.

    The 39-year-old boxer explained his position via Twitter on Tuesday:

    That countered a report from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that Mayweather was "getting very, very close" to a fight against UFC star Conor McGregor (via Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com).

    Barry Moran and Adam Higgins of the Sun even reported the two sides had reached a multimillion-dollar deal.

    Despite the reports, it appears as though there is still work to be done to complete such a contract.

    "There is a lot of real stuff going on," Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony A. Marnell III said, per Okamoto. "It still seems like a long shot, but when there is a lot of money involved, people tend to figure it out. There are a lot of cooks in the kitchen, but I'm not sure if we're going to eat."

    While it remains to be seen whether a bout between the two superstars will come to fruition, there have been discussions for several months.

    During an appearance on The Herd (via FoxSports.com's Damon Martin) on Jan. 13, UFC President Dana White offered each competitor $25 million plus a share of the pay-per-view profits for a fight, though Mayweather laughed it off.

    Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2015 with a 49-0 career record. McGregor is the UFC lightweight champion but has only competed in mixed martial arts.

