    Brock Lesnar Informs UFC of Retirement from MMA, Removed from Drug-Testing Pool

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: Brock Lesnar walks to the Octagon to face Mark Hunt during the UFC 200 event on July 9, 2016 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Brock Lesnar's mixed martial arts career appears to be over.

    A UFC spokesperson on Tuesday told MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi the former UFC heavyweight champion has informed the company of his retirement.

    In July, Lesnar returned to the Octagon for the first time since 2011 and beat Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

    In December, though, the Nevada Athletic Commission overturned the result and suspended Lesnar for one year after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. The United States Anti-Doping Agency also issued a one-year suspension to Lesnar to run concurrently with the other punishment.

    On Tuesday, Raimondi noted Lesnar was also removed from the UFC's drug-testing pool and his suspension was put on hold. Since he'd have another five months to serve if he rejoins the pool, Lesnar will be at least 40 years old before he's eligible to fight again.

    Between his age, suspension and ongoing WWE career, Lesnar's retirement wasn't a huge surprise.

    Despite fighting only eight times for the UFC, he leaves an impressive legacy.

    Lesnar made the seemingly impossible transition from professional wrestling to MMA—and became a UFC world champion in his fourth career fight, no less. He won't be remembered as one of the most skilled fighters to step into the Octagon, but the fervor over his 2016 comeback spoke to his massive popularity.

