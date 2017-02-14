Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Muller Rumours

CURTO DE LA TORRE/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann's future at Atletico Madrid remains in doubt, but the Frenchman has admitted he has reservations about moving to the Premier League.

The striker has continuously been linked with a big-money switch to Manchester United but has said he is unsure of the English climate and the additional pressures in the Premier League.

According to French outlet RMC (h/t Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News), Griezmann appeared to rule out a potential move to Real Madrid or Barcelona but was less than enthusiastic about a transfer to England.

Griezmann said:

Who knows how the season will finish. If it finishes badly, maybe I will ask myself the question. For the moment, it is not relevant... Aside from that, I am asking myself where I could go. In Spain, there is Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona have the three up top. Real Madrid, that is impossible because of the club I am at. I think that between them, there is a pact. Germany, the league does not attract me much. France, not for the moment. And England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather... I need to feel happy outside.

Tim Rich of the Independent (h/t Metro) recently reported manager Jose Mourinho is ready to sell the likes of Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini in order to raise funds for Griezmann's potential £86 million transfer fee.

The player has also admitted his game suits the Spanish league more than any other, per Squawka Football:

In other Red Devils news, Bayern Munich financial partner Jan-Christian Dreesen has claimed Mourinho made a huge offer to the Bundesliga champions in the summer for the signature of Thomas Muller.

According to Sport Bild (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Express), Dreesen said United lodged an offer of £85 million for the Germany World Cup winner.

There really was such a thing [an offer of more than €100m for Muller from United]. Then came a fax from England. For us, however, a sale of Thomas Muller was never discussed. If a player fits us, we would be stupid to give him a short-term prospect of a record profit and to weaken him.

Muller has been linked to United on multiple occasions, and the attacker remains one of the most effective forwards in the game.

Here is the player in action:

The 27-year-old's goal returns have diminished this season, scoring only three times in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League—according to WhoScored.com—but he has provided six assists for his team-mates.

United have been goal shy in the Premier League at times and have leaned heavily on the finishing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mourinho will need a prolific goalscorer added to his ranks in the summer, and Griezmann appears a better fit than Muller.

However, the German brings with him huge amounts of experience and candour to a starting XI and could make United a more rounded attacking prospect next term if Mourinho's offer is renewed.