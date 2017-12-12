4-Star CB Prospect Houston Griffith Commits to Notre Dame over Florida State

Credit: 247Sports.com

Notre Dame has bolstered its secondary with the addition of cornerback Houston Griffith to its 2018 recruiting class.

Griffith announced his intention to sign with the Fighting Irish on Tuesday:



The 4-star cornerback ranks No. 11 at his position and 63rd overall among 2018 recruits, according to 247Sports. He's also the No. 14 player in the entire state of Florida.

Griffith originally attended Mount Carmel High School in Chicago before transferring IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in July 2016.

Griffith's flexibility makes him a valuable prospect. He has spent time at cornerback in high school but could easily move over to safety with little trouble. At 6'1" and 192 pounds, he has the size to handle either position, as well as the skill set to assume cornerback or safety duties.

Wherever he lines up, Griffith will be an asset in pass coverage. He is adept at reading a play as it unfolds and getting into position to make a play on the ball. Whether as a shutdown corner or a ball-hawking safety, Griffith will grab at least a few interceptions each season he's a regular starter at Notre Dame.

Particularly important should he play full time at safety, Griffith can do enough against the run so as not to be a liability. That will be less important if he's a cornerback but a nice luxury nonetheless.

Because of the doubts as to whether he'll line up on a regular basis, Griffith would arguably benefit from having a year to adjust to FBS football where he isn't expected to see the field too much. That would allow the coaching staff to get a more thorough evaluation of his talent and general fit with the defense, thus setting him up in the best position to succeed.

For Notre Dame, netting a commitment from Griffith is another big win on the recruiting circuit.

According to 247Sports, the Fighting Irish have now landed nine 4-star recruits for their 2018 class—including safety Derrik Allen and a pair of linebackers in Jack Lamb and Shayne Simon.