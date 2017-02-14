Liverpool Transfer News: Inaki Williams Rumours, Latest on Lucas Leiva

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao will reportedly resist any attempt from Liverpool to sign Inaki Williams at the end of the season.

According to AS (h/t Sport Witness) the Reds “yearn” to acquire the forward, who has been in dazzling form at the San Mames in 2016-17. However, the Basque club are said to be ready to make Liverpool’s pursuit difficult, especially as their recruitment strategy only sees them sign players from the region.

In the report, it’s suggested that Williams has a release clause totalling €50 million (£42.5 million) in his current contract. Here’s a glimpse at why the 22-year-old could command that type of fee:

If any club does manage to prise the forward away from Athletic in the summer, their supporters will be in for a treat.

The youngster is one of the most thrilling players to watch in European football. Primarily utilised on the right flank, Williams is strong on the ball, skillful and devastatingly rapid; consequentially, defenders coming up against him have left the pitch in a daze this season.

Although there are parts of his game that remain capricious, per WhoScored.com, Williams is beginning to make better decisions on the ball in the final third:

Stylistically, it’s a move that’d make sense for Liverpool. Aside from Sadio Mane, manager Jurgen Klopp doesn’t have a player who can provide a thrust from the flanks in the final third. Williams, who is versatile in where he can be deployed, would add another frightening dimension to the attack.

Nonetheless, it’d be no surprise if Athletic were to dig their heels in and, as noted in the piece, make life tough for Bayern Munich and Manchester United when selling Javi Martinez and Ander Herrera, respectively. If the Reds are serious about getting Williams in, that’s something they must be wary of.

Gremio Want Lucas Leiva Reunion

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Gremio president Romildo Bolzan Jr has admitted he’d love to bring Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva back to the club, although he has doubts over whether or not a deal could be done.

“[Lucas] is a player who is in the fans’ imagination,” he told UOL (h/t Liam Spence of the Daily Express). “He is a player that would be important to bring; we made an approach, but at the moment he is out of the possibilities. I’m not going to feed false expectations.”

Leiva is the longest-serving player in the current Reds squad, having joined from the Brazilian side in 2007.

Lucas has been used sparingly by Klopp. GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Since then, he’s become a popular player at Anfield, turning in some combative midfield displays down the years. However, lately he’s been on the fringes of the first team, deputising as a centre-back when key players are absent.

This statistic from This Is Anfield’s Jack Lusby sums up how much of a mainstay the 30-year-old has been at the football club:

It’d be galling for all concerned if the Brazilian were to leave, as an affinity has developed during his decade on Merseyside. However, Lucas will want to play regular football as he enters the twilight years of his career, and that’s not something he’ll be afforded at Anfield.

Klopp is looking to build a hungry, dynamic and energetic football team to challenge for the top honours. In his pomp, Lucas would have been ideal for that type of blueprint, but as things currently stand, it makes sense for both parties to go their separate ways at the end of the season.