2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Under-the-Radar Prospects in Round 1

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

As we move past Super Bowl LI and prepare for the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, mock-draft season is officially in full swing.

Whether they finished their seasons above .500 or below .500, made the playoffs or watched from home, all NFL teams are now back on common ground and underway with their offseason programs.

As players spend well-earned time off with their families and friends, NFL general managers, scouts and their teams dive headfirst into shaping their big boards ahead of the 2017 NFL draft.

Let's break down a mock draft given what we know now about team needs and general player rankings and then take a look at some under-the-radar prospects who could make a splash in the latter half of Round 1.

NFL Round 1 Mock Draft Selection Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky QB UNC 3 Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen DE Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams SS LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via LAR) Malik Hooker FS Ohio State 6 New York Jets DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 7 Los Angeles Chargers Cam Robinson OT Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette RB LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (via PHI) Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 13 Arizona Cardinals Mike Williams WR Clemson 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook RB FSU 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN) Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 16 Baltimore Ravens Solomon Thomas DE Stanford 17 Washington Malik McDowell DT Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross WR Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jabrill Peppers S Michigan 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Sidney Jones CB Washington 22 Miami Dolphins O.J. Howard TE Alabama 23 New York Giants Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 24 Oakland Raiders Zach Cunningham ILB Vanderbilt 25 Houston Texans Taco Charlton DE Michigan 26 Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles OT Utah 27 Kansas City Chiefs Quincy Wilson CB Florida 28 Dallas Cowboys Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 29 Green Bay Packers Teez Tabor CB Florida 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Takkarist McKinley OLB UCLA 31 Atlanta Falcons Charles Harris DE Missouri 32 New England Patriots Tim Williams OLB Alabama Author's picks

Under-the-Radar Prospects

Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

You've heard Charles Harris' name; the pass-rusher from Missouri finished his career with 18 sacks, and 34.5 tackles for loss, establishing a reputation for himself as he declared for the draft.

So it's not that Harris is flying under the radar in the sense that he's an unknown, but rather that at least right now, he's projected to slot in at the tail end of the first round on Day 1 of the draft.

In fact, the analysts at CBS Sports rank Harris as their No. 32 overall prospect, fifth among projected outside linebackers, noting that he could also fall to the top of the second round. Analysts Rob Rang and Dane Brugler both have him going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 31 overall in mock drafts dated Feb. 13.

However, in mock drafts from late January, NFL.com experts Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein had Harris falling out of the first round.

The truth about mock drafts is that no one knows exactly what NFL GMs are thinking until the draft gets underway. But there's no denying that whichever team ends up with Harris will be getting a player whom Daniel Jeremiah describes as "a gifted pass-rusher with outstanding instincts, technique and power" who projects as a 3-4 OLB at the NFL level.

Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Speaking of pass-rushers who are toeing the line between the first and second rounds, Auburn's Carl Lawson is another player who is flying under the radar.

CBS Sports ranks Lawson as its No. 39 overall prospect, putting him just out of reach of Round 1. But depending on teams' rankings and preferences, Lawson could hear his name called on Day 1.

Lawson has the talent to be a first-round lock, but teams may be concerned about the torn ACL he suffered that caused him to miss the Tigers' entire 2014 season. However, Lawson started to get his footing back in 2015, playing seven games with three tackles for loss, a sack and 11 quarterback hurries, and really got things going in 2016.

Last season, Lawson played 13 games and amassed 13.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 24 hurries and a forced fumble, terrorizing SEC quarterbacks the whole way. His flexibility could make him attractive to a number of teams looking to beef up their pass rush in the first round.

Desmond King, CB, Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Cornerback looks like it could be the hot position come Day 1 of the draft, with multiple NFL teams having lost starting corners to injuries in the 2016 season and a stacked class at the position to boot.

We have five corners projected to come off the board in Round 1, and Iowa's Desmond King could be the sixth if one of the teams above decides to address its secondary instead of a currently slated position.

King has been building a flashy career as a defender at Iowa since he was a true freshman. In 2013, he led the Big Ten in tackles, with 69, and in 2014 he led the Hawkeyes with three picks, per CBSSports.com.

The thing that may keep King out of the first round is his size; at 5'11" and 200 pounds, some teams may view him as a slot corner only. However, his return ability and versatility to convert to safety could intrigue a team looking to improve its playmaking prowess.