    2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Under-the-Radar Prospects in Round 1

    Missouri defensive end Charles Harris celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
    Michelle BrutonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    As we move past Super Bowl LI and prepare for the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, mock-draft season is officially in full swing. 

    Whether they finished their seasons above .500 or below .500, made the playoffs or watched from home, all NFL teams are now back on common ground and underway with their offseason programs.

    As players spend well-earned time off with their families and friends, NFL general managers, scouts and their teams dive headfirst into shaping their big boards ahead of the 2017 NFL draft. 

    Let's break down a mock draft given what we know now about team needs and general player rankings and then take a look at some under-the-radar prospects who could make a splash in the latter half of Round 1. 

    NFL Round 1 Mock Draft
    SelectionTeamPlayerPositionSchool
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles GarrettDETexas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch TrubiskyQBUNC
    3Chicago BearsJonathan AllenDEAlabama
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJamal AdamsSSLSU
    5Tennessee Titans (via LAR)Malik HookerFSOhio State
    6New York JetsDeShone KizerQBNotre Dame
    7Los Angeles ChargersCam RobinsonOTAlabama
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard FournetteRBLSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsDerek BarnettDETennessee
    10Buffalo BillsDeshaun WatsonQBClemson
    11New Orleans SaintsReuben FosterILBAlabama
    12Cleveland Browns (via PHI)Marshon LattimoreCBOhio State
    13Arizona CardinalsMike WilliamsWRClemson
    14Indianapolis ColtsDalvin CookRBFSU
    15Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)Corey DavisWRWestern Michigan
    16Baltimore RavensSolomon ThomasDEStanford
    17WashingtonMalik McDowellDTMichigan State
    18Tennessee TitansJohn RossWRWashington
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersJabrill PeppersSMichigan
    20Denver BroncosRyan RamczykOTWisconsin
    21Detroit LionsSidney JonesCBWashington
    22Miami DolphinsO.J. HowardTEAlabama
    23New York GiantsChristian McCaffreyRBStanford
    24Oakland RaidersZach CunninghamILBVanderbilt
    25Houston TexansTaco CharltonDEMichigan
    26Seattle SeahawksGarett BollesOTUtah
    27Kansas City ChiefsQuincy WilsonCBFlorida
    28Dallas CowboysMarlon HumphreyCBAlabama
    29Green Bay PackersTeez TaborCBFlorida
    30Pittsburgh SteelersTakkarist McKinleyOLBUCLA
    31Atlanta FalconsCharles HarrisDEMissouri
    32New England PatriotsTim WilliamsOLBAlabama
    Under-the-Radar Prospects

    Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

    MORGANTOWN, WV - SEPTEMBER 03: Charles Harris #91 of the Missouri Tigers in action against the West Virginia Mountaineers during a game at Milan Puskar Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Morgantown, West Virginia. West Virginia defeated Missouri 26-11. (Phot
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    You've heard Charles Harris' name; the pass-rusher from Missouri finished his career with 18 sacks, and 34.5 tackles for loss, establishing a reputation for himself as he declared for the draft. 

    So it's not that Harris is flying under the radar in the sense that he's an unknown, but rather that at least right now, he's projected to slot in at the tail end of the first round on Day 1 of the draft.

    In fact, the analysts at CBS Sports rank Harris as their No. 32 overall prospect, fifth among projected outside linebackers, noting that he could also fall to the top of the second round. Analysts Rob Rang and Dane Brugler both have him going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 31 overall in mock drafts dated Feb. 13

    However, in mock drafts from late January, NFL.com experts Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein had Harris falling out of the first round. 

    The truth about mock drafts is that no one knows exactly what NFL GMs are thinking until the draft gets underway. But there's no denying that whichever team ends up with Harris will be getting a player whom Daniel Jeremiah describes as "a gifted pass-rusher with outstanding instincts, technique and power" who projects as a 3-4 OLB at the NFL level. 

          

    Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners avoids a tackle by Carl Lawson #55 of the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonatha
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Speaking of pass-rushers who are toeing the line between the first and second rounds, Auburn's Carl Lawson is another player who is flying under the radar. 

    CBS Sports ranks Lawson as its No. 39 overall prospect, putting him just out of reach of Round 1. But depending on teams' rankings and preferences, Lawson could hear his name called on Day 1. 

    Lawson has the talent to be a first-round lock, but teams may be concerned about the torn ACL he suffered that caused him to miss the Tigers' entire 2014 season. However, Lawson started to get his footing back in 2015, playing seven games with three tackles for loss, a sack and 11 quarterback hurries, and really got things going in 2016. 

    Last season, Lawson played 13 games and amassed 13.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 24 hurries and a forced fumble, terrorizing SEC quarterbacks the whole way. His flexibility could make him attractive to a number of teams looking to beef up their pass rush in the first round. 

     

    Desmond King, CB, Iowa

    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    Cornerback looks like it could be the hot position come Day 1 of the draft, with multiple NFL teams having lost starting corners to injuries in the 2016 season and a stacked class at the position to boot. 

    We have five corners projected to come off the board in Round 1, and Iowa's Desmond King could be the sixth if one of the teams above decides to address its secondary instead of a currently slated position. 

    King has been building a flashy career as a defender at Iowa since he was a true freshman. In 2013, he led the Big Ten in tackles, with 69, and in 2014 he led the Hawkeyes with three picks, per CBSSports.com

    The thing that may keep King out of the first round is his size; at 5'11" and 200 pounds, some teams may view him as a slot corner only. However, his return ability and versatility to convert to safety could intrigue a team looking to improve its playmaking prowess. 

