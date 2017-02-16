New York Mets: Non-Roster Invitees with Best Shot to Make 25-Man Roster

2 of 7

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

With Tebow out of the picture, Dominic Smith is the biggest name among the Mets' non-roster invitees. Not so coincidentally, he's also the most talented of the bunch.

Smith was New York's No. 11 pick in the 2013 draft. Since then, the lefty swinger has carved out a .294 average and .360 on-base percentage in a minor league career that's advanced as far as Double-A. He's played a good first base as well.

The 21-year-old checks in at No. 63 in MLB.com's ranking of the top 100 prospects in baseball. And one way or another, he should be ready to make his major league debut in 2017.

Mind you, the odds of said debut coming on Opening Day are slim. Indications are Smith is only in Mets camp for a look-see before heading to Triple-A Las Vegas to start the year. That's only changing if the fates take a chisel to the club's first base depth chart.

That's not entirely out of the question, however.

Lucas Duda could run into complications in his recovery from back surgery. The club's desire, as reported by MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, to give Jay Bruce reps at first base is partially a preemptive strike against that, but it could backfire due to his limited experience at the position.

If the dominoes fall just right, the Mets could find themselves looking around for a lefty-swinging first baseman. And there will be Smith.