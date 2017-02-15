Biggest Challenges Facing Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 Offseason

6 of 7

It's nearing time for the Steelers to pay the men. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Steelers should be relieved that they aren't in the cash-strapped salary-cap situation that often defined their offseasons in the past decade, because it's time to start spending money.

After two years of salary advances, the Steelers plan to make good on the promise they made to receiver Antonio Brown to negotiate in earnest a long-term deal following the 2016 season.

At the same time, star running back Le'Veon Bell is on the precipice of free agency unless the Steelers make a move, either to offer a contract or the franchise tag. Both moves will be expensive and perhaps historically so.

Bell and Brown are arguably the best back-and-receiver combo in the NFL and have also been individually better than nearly any of their counterparts at their respective positions. In 2016 alone, the duo combined for 3,123 total yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns. So it's not surprising why they will be commanding top-level salaries in short order.

At this point, Brown seems the most likely to get a contract done in 2017. Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported this week that Brown was joined in Pittsburgh by his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, a potential indication that contract talks could be underway. Spotrac.com projects Brown's market value at $16 million; if he gets that, he'll be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

Bell, meanwhile, will likely get the franchise tag. That's a $12.2 million payday for 2017, a huge increase from the just under $1.2 million he made in 2016. The tag, though, would be a jumping-off point for any longer-term negotiations.

Luckily the Steelers are coming into 2017 with a projected $36.8 million in cap room. Unluckily, though, is that these two players could eat up the vast majority of it. But it's worth it: The alternative—no Bell and no Brown—is the real price that is too high to bear.