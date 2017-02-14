Redskins Plan to Sign Kirk Cousins to Long-Term Contract, Avoid Franchise Tag

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

After Kirk Cousins played the 2016 season under the franchise tag, Washington would prefer to work out a long-term extension with its starting quarterback this offseason.

Washington president Bruce Allen told Mike Jones of the Washington Post the team's "goal is to get long-term" with Cousins instead of having him play out another year under the franchise designation.

Jones did note Cousins and Washington haven't "come any closer on an agreement" in their discussions so far.

Teams have until March 1 at 4 p.m. ET to designate impending free agents with the franchise or transition tag. The NFL has yet to release official financial terms for the 2017 franchise tag, but Jones pointed out Cousins would receive a $23.94 million salary if Washington opts to use it.

"But that would all but guarantee that Cousins hits the market as an unrestricted free agent next season," Jones wrote, "because a third straight franchise tag would mean paying him $34.5 million in 2018."

Last November, JP Finlay of Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic noted one sticking point between Cousins and Washington could come down to guaranteed money and made a comparison with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

"Last offseason, (Luck) agreed to a new deal with the Colts: five years for $123 million with $87 million guaranteed," Finlay wrote. "That might seem astronomical, but consider Cousins has been better both in 2015 and thus far in 2016 than Luck, who has struggled with injuries. Luck's deal will not determine Cousins', but it's not the worst indicator of the type of structure the Cousins' camp might want."

Cousins has been terrific since taking over as Washington's starting quarterback in 2015. He has thrown for 9,083 yards, 54 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and completed 68.3 percent of his attempts, including an NFL-best 69.8 percent in 2015.

Washington does have money available to sign Cousins long-term, with Spotrac listing it as having the sixth-most cap space this offseason at $64.6 million.

Cousins is 28 years old, and his performance over the past two years does warrant some semblance of faith from Washington.

Given the other quarterbacks available in this year's free-agent class, including Brian Hoyer and Ryan Fitzpatrick, and a draft class seen as weak at the position, Cousins would be the most sought-after player if he becomes available.

It's a risky gamble for Washington to play right now, though at least it still has the franchise-tag option in its back pocket if the front office feels Cousins is asking for more than it is comfortable giving him.