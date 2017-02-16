WWE WrestleMania 33: Titles Most Likely to Change Hands at Event

Are Kevin Owens' days as WWE Universal champion numbered? Credit: WWE.com

Although WWE WrestleMania 33 isn't until April 2, the card for the Show of Shows has already begun to take shape. In addition to multiple matches now being official for the event, several storylines were teased for WrestleMania coming out of Elimination Chamber on Sunday.

For the first time in six years, WrestleMania 33 will feature talent from Raw and SmackDown Live battling it out, meaning there will double the action than there has been in years past. Championships from both brands are bound to be up for grabs on the Kickoff show as well as on the main card.

There isn't a more fitting stage for a title to be won than WrestleMania, and this year's installment should be no exception. A handful of feuds have been brewing for months, and it's probable they'll culminate with a championship changing hands at the spring spectacle.

WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens is in possession of the WWE Universal Championship and has been since the summer. From Seth Rollins to Roman Reigns, he has defended against all comers, but he hasn't faced a competitor the caliber of Goldberg.

Those two will square off with the gold up for grabs at Fastlane, and it is virtually a guarantee Goldberg will be walking away as the new champion. Following his swift defeat of Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, no other outcome would make sense.

Once Owens cut ties with Chris Jericho on Monday night, it became apparent that his former friend could well be the one to cost him the championship. Either way, it appears the plan is to have Goldberg enter WrestleMania 33 as the WWE Universal champion.

On the same night he challenged Owens to a title match, Goldberg confirmed he would face off against Lesnar in one final showdown at 'Mania. He remains undefeated over his archenemy, which must mean that The Beast Incarnate will be winning their third match together.

In that case, Lesnar would not only beat Goldberg, but he would take his title as well. That would be quite the conclusion to WrestleMania if they do indeed headline the event.

Intercontinental Championship

Interestingly enough, the Intercontinental Championship has changed hands at every installment of WrestleMania at which it has been defended over the past 15 years. No champion has successfully retained the IC title at WrestleMania since 2001, when Chris Jericho beat William Regal.

For the past two years specifically, the belt has been on the line in ladder matches, each featuring seven men. As enjoyable those contests were, they didn't do anything to boost the prestige of the title or make it any more meaningful than it was prior to that point.

Thankfully, it doesn't look like WWE is headed in that direction this year based off what happened at Elimination Chamber and the subsequent edition of SmackDown Live.

Immediately after Dean Ambrose eliminated Baron Corbin from the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber main event, The Lone Wolf wasted no time inflicting punishment on the intercontinental champion. Corbin went so far as to toss Ambrose through one of the pods, leading to Ambrose's exit from the contest at the hands of The Miz.

A mere two days later, Corbin ambushed Ambrose before his bout with James Ellsworth. Last year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner has craved championship gold since arriving on the main roster, and after the fantastic year he has had, it would be perfect for him to capture a title on the first anniversary of his WWE debut.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

WWE's resurrection of the Cruiserweight division got off to a slow start late last year following a string of uninspiring programs and forgettable matches. However, the company has done an excellent job of turning it around of late, with Neville as its champion.

TJ Perkins, The Brian Kendrick and Rich Swann all had decent reigns before him, but Neville fits the role of menacing heel titleholder to perfection. He has annihilated all of his opposition since returning in December, and Jack Gallagher will likely be his latest victim come Fastlane.

Fresh off his huge title victory at the Royal Rumble, Neville should be in possession of the coveted prize until WrestleMania. There, it would be a major moment for whichever Superstar can dethrone him as the King of the Cruiserweights.

There isn't much doubt that the division will have a major presence at WrestleMania 33, but the person Neville defends against is the question. Austin Aries might return to action in time to challenge Neville, or he could be placed in an open-style match in which every competitor in the division has a shot at the strap.

Neville is bound to meet his match sooner rather than later, and with so many up-and-coming athletes gunning for his gold, WrestleMania would be an appropriate time for him to drop the title, whether it be to Aries or someone else he has yet to conquer.

