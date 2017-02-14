    NBADownload App

    Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Nearing 3,000 Career Assists

    MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 13: Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat handles the ball against the Orlando Magic on February 13, 2017 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/Getty Images
    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffFebruary 14, 2017

    Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic enters Wednesday's matchup with the Houston Rockets needing seven assists to reach 3,000 for his career, per Basketball-Reference.com.

    Dragic has posted seven or more assists in 21 different games this season, giving him a reasonable shot at earning the milestone in the team's last contest before the All-Star break. He last totaled seven assists Feb. 8 against the Milwaukee Bucks but has totaled eight assists over the last three games.

    The 30-year-old floor general spent the majority of his career playing for a Phoenix Suns club that likes to play up-tempo, but his stats have improved in his second full season with the Heat. Over 48 games this season, Dragic is averaging 6.3 assists (second-highest career average), 20.3 points (tied for highest) and 3.9 rebounds (career high).

    A second-round draft pick in 2008, Dragic came off the bench in each of his first three seasons, starting a combined eight games. He started 28 games with the Rockets in 2011-12, but it wasn't until he returned to Phoenix in 2012-13 that he took over a permanent spot in the starting five. He started every game he played that season and hasn't been out of the starting lineup—when healthysince then.

    The Heat have benefited from his play recently, going on a 13-game winning streak before they dropped the last two to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic. Still, the club now sits two games back of the Detroit Pistons for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

    Miami has one game remaining in the first half Wednesday against the Rockets. The club has realistic playoff aspirations heading into the All-Star break after a horrendous start to the season.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 