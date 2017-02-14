WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Results: Worst Booking Decisions from PPV

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown Live's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view proved to be a crowd-pleasing one, highlighted by two deserving, longtime Superstars finally catching a break from WWE Creative and capturing their division's most prestigious championships.

Factor in a star-making performance by Luke Harper and three women's bouts that helped strengthen the case for the women's revolution and you have a show that represented the changing face of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Yet in the wake of the event, there are three booking decisions that stand out as problematic.

One of them centered around a championship change, another the treatment of a once-imposing tag team.

The final one involved a Superstar whose work in 2016 ranks among the best of his career and who is preparing for a high-profile WrestleMania main event but was thoroughly dismissed and disposed of in the night's main event like a piece of garbage.