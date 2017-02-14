    MLBDownload App

    Anthony Rizzo Says He Would Have Visited Donald Trump at White House

    US President Barack Obama is presented a jersey from Anthony Rizzo(R) as he welcomes the World Champion Chicago Cubs baseball team to the White House in Washington, DC on January 16, 2017. / AFP / YURI GRIPAS (Photo credit should read YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images)
    YURI GRIPAS/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    While several New England Patriots players have opted against visiting President Donald Trump at the White House, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said Tuesday that he still would have visited had Trump been president when the Cubs won the World Series.

    As seen in the following video courtesy of TMZ Sports, the three-time All-Star expressed no reservations about attending a celebration at a Trump-led White House:

    Rizzo also supported the Pats players' right to choose whether they wanted to attend: "To each their own, right? ... I think anyone who gets to go to the White House is lucky."

    The Cubs' White House visit came in January when Barack Obama was still in office.

    According to Cameron DaSilva of FoxSports.com, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty, tight end Martellus Bennett, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive end Chris Long, linebacker Dont'a Hightower and defensive tackle Alan Branch announced that they will not accompany the team on its White House visit.

    McCourty, Bennett, Blount and Long cited political reasons for their decision to refrain from attending.

     

