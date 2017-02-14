WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn and More

Credit: WWE.com

The Raw brand takes center stage in this week's rundown of WWE rumors, thanks in large part to storyline developments and the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view on March 5.

WWE's Underdog from the Underground has had an eventful few weeks, waging wars with the likes of Braun Strowman and Chris Jericho. An advertised pay-per-view match with the latter, though, appears to be in jeopardy following the events of the February 13 episode.

Not to fear, though, because Sami Zayn appears poised to compete against another formidable foe—if this week's rumors prove accurate.

Speaking of that episode of Raw, a new women's champion has been crowned after Bayley defeated Charlotte. What might Fastlane have in store for her as WWE continues its trek to WrestleMania 33 in Orlando?

Sami Zayn's New Fastlane Opponent?

When Chris Jericho was brutally and violently assaulted by Kevin Owens on Monday's Raw, it essentially put an end to speculation that Y2J would defend his United States Championship against Sami Zayn at Fastlane.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE had been advertising the match for its March pay-per-view. They will now take Zayn in a different direction, according to Cageside Seats' Randall Ortman.

As seen on the same episode of WWE's flagship show, Zayn was attacked by Samoa Joe, planting the seeds for a match between the two.

It would not be the first time the competitors waged war under the WWE umbrella. A 30-Minute Iron Man match between Joe and Zayn was nominated for one of NXT's Year-End Awards, an honor that not only proves the two have worked together before but that they have delivered extraordinary performances while doing so.

While the moment may not provide a crowd-pleasing conclusion that a Zayn championship victory may have, it could strengthen the overall Fastlane card and provide Raw with its first blockbuster show since the brand extension last July.

Heat on Samoa Joe?

Speaking of Joe, his main roster career has been off to a bumpy start following the knee injury suffered by Seth Rollins and perceived injuries to Roman Reigns. As Ortman reports, though, the rumor is that there will be no heat on Joe for either instance.

It would not be the first time Joe's work was called into question in WWE.

On June 1, 2015, Joe was working Tyson Kidd in an untelevised dark match when a Muscle Buster went wrong, ending with Kidd suffering a potentially career-ending neck injury.

That was an unfortunate incident, as was the Rollins situation. Joe, throughout his career, has been a physically intense worker whose offense is snug, leaving no doubt that what fans are witnessing could be construed as real.

The more he works, the more the potential for bumps and bruises suffered by main-roster stars exists. Anyone who thinks that Joe is a representation of a reckless or dangerous worker is mistaken and unfamiliar with his track record on a national stage throughout the course of his career.

Women's Championship Plans for WrestleMania?

Bayley captured her first Women's Championship Monday night on Raw, capping off her story arc.

As Fastlane approaches, WWE management is scrambling to figure out the proper steps to take in order to get to a proposed Fatal 4-Way match for WrestleMania 33, per Ortman.

That match, according to booking trends, would see Bayley battle Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax for the title.

But will Bayley make it to The Showcase of the Immortals with the title intact?

If recent history is any indication, Charlotte will receive a championship rematch. If that happens at Fastlane, expect her to regain the title, stretching her undefeated pay-per-views to 16.

There is also the potential for a Banks heel turn, which the seeds may have been planted for Monday on Raw when she interfered on behalf of her friend an hour or so after having her credibility called into question by Charlotte.

Either way, it should be interesting to see which direction WWE Creative takes the program in over the course of the next few weeks.