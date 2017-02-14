Arsenal Transfer News: Lucas Perez Rumours, Latest on Adrien Rabiot

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is reportedly considering his future at the Emirates Stadium due to his lack of playing time.

According to Adam Crafton of the Daily Mail, despite only joining the club from Deportivo La Coruna in the summer, the Spaniard has grown frustrated at being on the fringes with the Gunners.

"Kieran Gibbs, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain and on-loan Jack Wilshere are all still waiting for talks about contract extensions, with their own deals up next summer," noted Crafton. "Perez will also consider moving on if he does not get regular football."

Perez's concerns are understandable, as he has only started two Premier League games since his arrival.

He's featured more frequently in the cup competitions, and as noted by World Soccer Talk's Chris Moore, when he has been on the field, typically he's made a positive impression:

For most teams, those sorts of numbers would be enough to force a way into manager Arsene Wenger's plans. However, Arsenal are blessed with plenty of quality in the forward positions, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott, Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck all battling for a spot in the XI.

Competition for places is fierce at Arsenal. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Perez would have still been expecting to feature a little more frequently. Granted, he has suffered with some injury issues since signing, but given his versatility and industry, it was anticipated there would be more situations in which he would be utilised for the Gunners.

That'll be a concern for the player, and with that in mind, it's little surprise he's already pondering a possible move. For most clubs in the Premier League and across Europe, he'd be a key man, and while the Gunners may be better placed to challenge for trophies than most, at 28, Perez will want to show what he can do on a more regular basis.

Adrien Rabiot Discusses Contract Negotiations

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain starlet and reported Arsenal target Adrien Rabiot has insisted he is in no hurry to agree an extension with his current club.

"Very honestly, I do not want to think about that," he said to Le Figaro (h/t TalkSport) of a new contract. "I am under contract until 2019, it is not urgent."

The 21-year-old continued: "I would prefer to stay concentrated on football. We will have to talk about this again at the end of the season. The club is aware. They are trying to protect themselves, extend as many players as possible and I understand that. I know that they are counting on me a lot, that I am one of the young players that could form the core for the future."

As noted by TalkSport, the Gunners have long been linked with a move for Rabiot, with manager Wenger said to be a big admirer. Here's why he's rated so highly:

With players like Marco Verratti, Blaise Matuidi, Thiago Motta and Grzegorz Krychowiak at PSG, competition is fierce in the midfield spots. But Rabiot continues to get minutes at the Parc des Princes, starting 11 games in Ligue 1 this term.

Indeed, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Johnson believes the youngster should be starting matches for the team:

With that in mind, PSG would no doubt be keen to secure an extension for Rabiot. He's proven he can be a big asset for Unai Emery; his poise, passing ability and tenacity out of possession make him a superb option to call upon in midfield.

They are qualities that would have undoubtedly impressed those at Arsenal, and Rabiot would potentially be a wonderful acquisition. However, his contract would have to run a lot closer to expiry before PSG considered any sale.