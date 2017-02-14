    Arizona DiamondbacksDownload App

    Ron Gardenhire Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

    Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire is seen in the dugout during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Ron Gardenhire is taking a leave of absence from the team after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.  

    Gardenhire announced his cancer diagnosis on Tuesday, via the team's official Twitter account

    "I'm going to fight it and deal with it," Gardenhire said in a statement. "It's a bump in the road and it's not how I envisioned starting Spring Training with a brand new team but it's part of life. With the backing of this ball club, we'll get through it and I'll get through it."

    Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo also addressed Gardenhire's illness in the same release. 

    "We are a family," he said. "As a family, there's a series of tests that are going to come upon us and this is a big one, but we're going to come together and help Gardy through this to the best of our ability. We're not going to miss a step because we're committed to him."

    Gardnhire joined Lovullo's staff in November after he sat out the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The 59-year-old previously spent 13 seasons as manager of the Minnesota Twins

    From 2002-14, Gardenhire led the Twins to six American League Central titles and an appearance in the 2002 American League Championship Series. He had a career record of 1,068-1,039 with the franchise. 

     

     

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 