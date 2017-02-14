    UEFA Champions LeagueDownload App

    Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal: Arsene Wenger's Key Pre-Match Press Conference Quotes

    Arsenal London's French headcoach Arsene Wenger follows the press conference at the stadium in Munich, southern Germany, on February 14, 2017, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal London. / AFP / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
    CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger refused to confirm Mesut Ozil would start the team's clash with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

    The Gunners boss addressed the press on the eve of the game at the Allianz Arena and, after speculation emerged the German playmaker was causing frustration among his team-mates, was quizzed on whether Ozil would feature in the contest.

    "It's not the best moment to give out the XI," he responded, per Jack Rathborn of the Daily Mirror. "I will pick the team tomorrow. Ozil is highly focused."

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal shakes hands with Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal after substituted during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo b
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    According to a report from the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton, some Arsenal players feel as though the manager is a little too easy on Ozil, who has developed a reputation for falling below his best in the big games. "Some team-mates are also believed to be disappointed by Ozil's level of application," it was added.

    Although the manager wouldn't discuss outfield personnel, Wenger stated that David Ospina would start in goal for the Gunners, having played in the team's first six games in the competition, per Miguel Delaney of The Independent:

    After topping their group ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, all associated with Arsenal would have been hoping for a favourable draw in the Round of 16; Bayern Munich are not that.

    Indeed, the Gunners have faced the German giants frequently down the years and have been eliminated by them three times at this stage since 2005. Wenger commented on the magnitude of the task that faces him and his team, per the club's official Twitter feed:

    In the two most recent two-legged meetings between the sides, the first leg has been held at the Emirates Stadium, where Bayern have performed strongly and kept their composure on home soil in the return game.

    This time, Arsenal will have a chance to win the tie in front of their own supporters and overcome any potential deficit. Wenger admitted that's something which could be significant.

    "It will be important," he said, per Rathborn. "But on the condition we have a good performance tomorrow night."

    Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger takes a training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 1st leg football match against Bayern Munich, at Arsenal's London Colney training ground on February 14, 2017. / AFP / BEN STANSALL
    BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

    At the Allianz Arena, the Gunners will need some of their big names to step up, and it'll be a huge opportunity for Shkodran Mustafi, a FIFA World Cup winner with Germany, to impress in front of plenty of his compatriots.

    The centre-back has been exceptional for Arsenal since joining from Valencia in the summer. and Wenger praised the influence he's had at the club so far:

    Traditionally, Arsenal have struggled at this stage of the Champions League, especially when coming up against a genuine juggernaut akin to Bayern. It's clear Wenger has full belief in his team to overcome this gargantuan hurdle, although it's imperative they remain in contention to progress after Wednesday's devilish assignment.

    It'll be fascinating to see whether or not Ozil does feature. At full throttle, the balletic playmaker has the ingenuity to win any game of football. But given his previous struggles on big stages, the quality of the opposition and the need for dynamism all over the field, Wenger may have a massive decision on his hands.

