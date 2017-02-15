    Tottenham HotspurDownload App

    Gent vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
    Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    Tottenham Hotspur travel to Gent as the UEFA Europa League resumes with the first leg of the round of 32 at the Ghelamco Arena on Thursday.

    Spurs have ambitions of winning the famous European title, but the Belgian opponents will provide the Premier League club with a stiff test.

    Tottenham have been supreme in the English top flight this season but recently suffered a disappointing defeat to Liverpool.

    Gent have laboured in the Belgian Jupiler League and only reside in eighth.

    Here is how you can catch the first leg:

     

    Date: Thursday, Feb. 16

    Time: 6 p.m. (GMT)/1 p.m. (ET)

    TV: BT Sport 3 (UK only), Fox Sports 1 (U.S. only)

    Stream: BT Sport AppFox Soccer 2Gofubo.tv

         

    Preview

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Kyle Walker, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur salute the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Phot
    Ian Walton/Getty Images

    Spurs have been riding the crest of a wave in recent months as manager Mauricio Pochettino's side have consistently notched points in the Premier League.

    However, the recent loss at Anfield to Liverpool was a clubbing blow for the north London team who appeared jaded and short of answers to the most important questions.

    Pochettino will have to decide his priorities before the short hop across the English channel, debating whether to save his best players for the battle in England, or fielding a strong side in the Europa.

    Tom Bassam of the MailOnline reported Spurs have been hard at work on the training pitch ahead of the game against Gent, desperate to eradicate the ghost of the Liverpool defeat. Harry Winks has increasingly been involved with the starting XI and is developing into an important squad player.

    WATFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur shakes hands with Harry Winks as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo by Ale
    Alex Morton/Getty Images

    Winks told Spurs' official website the manager's approach in training is benefitting himself and the team:

    It helped massively. It was tough, playing here and there with the Under-21s and getting game time here and there with the first team but the intensity of training here and the level of quality with all the players and the coaching – it's second to none, it really is.

    It improves you on the pitch, off the pitch and I'm grateful for that season because it toughens you up mentally as well as physically and technically.

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Mauricio Pochettino (2nd L), Manager of Tottenham Hotspur talks with goal keeper coach Toni Jimenez (2nd R) during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liver
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    The Lilywhites have only suffered three defeats in their domestic league but crashed out of the UEFA Champions League into Europe's secondary competition.

    Spurs lost three games in the group stages and still appear an immature outfit on the European stage.

    Sam Long of the London Evening Standard reported Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are all out of the match with injury, while Kieran Trippier and Winks stand by for starts.

    Spurs are certainly good enough to win the Europa League, but they have shown little interest in Europe during their surge up the Premier League standings.

    Pochettino is likely to rotate his options as he faces inferior opposition, but a goalscoring performance in Belgium will make the second leg a formality in north London.

