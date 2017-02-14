    Detroit LionsDownload App

    Stanley Wilson Given Probation After Being Shot and Found Naked During Burglary

    LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 7: Stanley Wilson #31 of the Detroit Lions awaits the play against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 7, 2007 in Landover, Maryland. The Redskins defeated the Lions 34-3. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)
    Larry French/Getty Images
    February 14, 2017

    Former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson II received three years probation with a deferred jail sentence after pleading no contest to first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted burglary, KPTV in Portland, Oregon, reported Monday.   

    Authorities arrested Wilson in June after he was shot while attempting to break into a Portland home.

         

    More to follow. 

