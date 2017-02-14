Stanley Wilson Given Probation After Being Shot and Found Naked During Burglary
February 14, 2017
Former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson II received three years probation with a deferred jail sentence after pleading no contest to first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted burglary, KPTV in Portland, Oregon, reported Monday.
Authorities arrested Wilson in June after he was shot while attempting to break into a Portland home.
