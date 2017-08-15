4-Star WR Prospect Elijah Moore Commits to Georgia over Miami, Ole Miss

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Wide receiver Elijah Moore announced Tuesday he's planning to play college football at the University of Georgia after receiving widespread interest from across the country.

Moore made his decision official with a post on Twitter:

Moore is listed as a 4-star prospect by Scout.com for the 2018 class. All told, he's the 66th-ranked receiver and 383rd-ranked player overall. Moore is also the 11th-ranked receiver in the state of Florida.

The St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Florida) standout generated more hype than his recruiting ranking might suggest. He's more of a niche player at 5'11" and 170 pounds than a possible high-volume target at the next level, however.

There are always concerns about how a player with a slight frame will hold up given the physical toll of a season against bigger, stronger college players. Yet based on his skill set and high-end athleticism, there's still a strong chance he'll provide a lot of value in the years ahead.

Moore possesses good speed, soft hands and impressive agility, the latter being especially important since he'll likely work out of the slot on offense.

His other key asset is his footwork. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports provided a look at how the wideout can create separation with a simple, explosive step:

Moore took the recruiting process in stride. He told Evan Petzold of Maize n Brew after getting an offer from Michigan last year he just lets his play do the talking and lets the chips fall where they may.

"I never really wait for offers to come," Moore said. "Football is what I do, so I just felt really comfortable. I was not surprised, but I did not see it coming."

Ultimately, he probably won't end up being one of the most talked-about members of the 2018 recruiting class for head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, but interest from schools like Alabama and Miami showcases the level of intrigue about his potential development.

Moore's elusiveness means he could see some work on special teams early in his time at Georgia. Once he gets comfortable working within the offense, perhaps by his sophomore campaign, he'll probably see snaps in select packages, and the team will see how he progresses from there.