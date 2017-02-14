WWE Raw: Burning Questions to Address After Feb. 13 Show

Credit: WWE.com

Ryan Dilbert WWE Lead Writer

The Festival of Friendship went up in flames on Monday's WWE Raw when Kevin Owens thrashed Chris Jericho, leaving the scarf-loving Superstar in need of a stretcher.

That attack was the talk of Monday's show, but there was a quieter moment before that which may prove just as important. Owens' chat with Triple H backstage may have been the genesis of a new alliance. They could have been planning Jericho's demise or discussing a plan for Owens to remain on top of the WWE heap for years to come.

Either way, that conversation remains a mystery and creates one of the biggest unknowns to come out of Raw's trip to Las Vegas.

Monday's show also left fans wondering what will happen after Bayley's big championship win, what WWE is doing with Emmalina and if the company will ever get its act together when it comes to booking Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The following is an examination of those questions, trying to make sense of the most significant developments from the latest Raw.

What Did Triple H Say to Owens?

Before Owens betrayed his best friend and sent him to the emergency room, the universal champ spoke with Triple H backstage. Jericho was not invited to that huddle.

This was the first time The Game and Owens have interacted onscreen since Triple H gifted Owens the Universal Championship last August.

WWE never explained the relationship between those two. It didn't explore their dynamic in the least. Until now.

KO and Triple H's meeting comes at a curious time. The COO only two weeks ago introduced Samoa Joe as his destroyer.

Is Triple H forming a supergroup of some sort? Did he promise Owens protection if he turned on his friend? Will Owens also get involved in Triple H's feud with Seth Rollins?

The uncertainty around this situation was overshadowed to a large degree by the powerful nature of Owens' split with Jericho. Fans were talking more about Owens' dastardly act than what he and Triple H were cooking up together.

That will soon change, though.

The relationship between Triple H and Owens is clearly developing. That could be big news for KO, especially if this leads to the formation of a Triple H-backed stable.

Joe and Owens on the same squad would be a scary sight.

What the Heck is Going on with Emmalina?

After months of buildup, Emma's transformation into Emmalina may have been a ruse all along.

The Australian grappler finally made her re-debut on Monday night, but her promised gimmick change left the audience unsatisfied. Emmalina emerged to announce now that we've waited for her become Emmalina, we will have to wait for her to revert back to Emma.

The strange segment lasted only a few seconds.

The lead-up to that moment, however, began in October. Could WWE really have been trolling fans this whole time?

Turnbuckle Magazine was incredulous after Emmalina's arrival:

What a way to gut Emma's momentum. She's poised to become a running joke rather than a force in the Raw women's division. Why would WWE drag this all out for so long, only to yank the rug from under the audience's feet?

The version of Emma we saw before her injury and prolong stay on the sidelines was preferable to the glitzy braggart that Emmalina appeared to be, but there are a multitude of ways to reintroduce her that would have been better than this.

Will The Club Ever Overcome Legitimacy Issues?

Gallows and Anderson never avoid questionable booking for long.

Every time it looks as if WWE is committed to showcasing the Raw tag team champs and presenting them as the badasses they are best suited to be, some ill-fated decision gets in their way. This time, it was a showdown with Roman Reigns that left The Club hurting for momentum.

While Reigns argued with Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon on Monday night, Gallows and Anderson came out to confront The Big Dog. McMahon took the opportunity to book a Handicap match pitting The Club against Reigns.

Reigns more than held his own against Gallows and Anderson. He had the heels reeling at times despite being outnumbered.

And rather than give The Club a logical win, WWE copped out and scripted a Reigns victory via disqualification.

You can't blame the folks at NoDQ.com for being apprehensive before the bout:

Rather than focusing on making Gallows and Anderson look like formidable foes and dominant champions, WWE chose to protect Reigns and play up his superhuman ways.

The company's inconsistency with The Club will continue to hold the group back. For every ass-kicking moment, they have one like this where they come off as stooges. Championship belts around their waists and all, Gallows and Anderson will stumble moving forward.

Will Raw Continue to Play Hot Potato with Women's Title?

Bayley dethroned Charlotte Flair to win her first title on the main roster. A babyface overcoming The Queen for the gold is a familiar sight at this point.

Sasha Banks beat Flair for the championship three times in 2016, per WWE.com. From July to December, six title changes aired on TV or pay-per-view.

Is WWE continuing that pace in 2017? Will Flair end up a five-time champ before WrestleMania?

That looks to be the case at the moment, but hopefully, the company changes course. These constant title switches devalue the power of the victories. It's hard to remember anything from The Boss' reigns other than the night she won the gold.

Patience with Bayley, Flair and the Raw Women's Championship will be key in the months ahead.

There are ways to create drama other than crowning new champions. WWE has to tap into those alternatives ahead of WrestleMania 33 and beyond.