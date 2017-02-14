Magic Johnson Says He Wants Kobe Bryant to Join Him in Lakers' Front Office

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

The Los Angeles Lakers recently brought in Magic Johnson as an advisor to co-owner Jeanie Buss, and now the Hall of Famer wants to bring in another franchise legend to help turn their fortunes around.

Johnson made a pitch to Kobe Bryant during an appearance on ESPN's First Take.

"First call I'll make if I'm in charge, Kobe Bryant," Johnson said, via ESPN.com. "Because Kobe understands winning. He understands, also, these players, you know? And so I would call, 'what row you want, bro?' If you got a day, just give me that day, I'll take that. Whatever time he has, I want him to come and be a part of it."

Bryant said during a January appearance on Stephen A. Smith's radio show he would be willing to help out the Lakers if they wanted to use him.

"I'm always around behind the scenes for Jeanie, Jimmy, and the entire Buss family if they need assistance or if it be to reach out or call for advice and things of that nature," Bryant said (h/t Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation).

In his role as an advisor to the Lakers, Johnson told Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times he was "just here to lend advice" to executive vice president Jim Buss.

However, in an interview with USA Today's Josh Peter on Feb. 10, Johnson admitted to having loftier goals as part of the Lakers' front office.

"Working to call the shots, because it only works that way," Johnson said. "Right now I'm advising. I get that. But at the end of the day, then we all got to come together and somebody's got to say, 'I'm making the final call,' all right? And who's that going to be?"

Johnson does have some experience in working with a front office as part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball and Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, though he's never worked as a general manager or president of basketball operations for an NBA team.

With a 19-37 record this season, the Lakers are on their way to a fourth-straight season with at least 50 losses. Prior to this current run, the franchise only had three seasons with 50 or more losses from 1948-2013.

Bryant is a legendary figure in Lakers history. He was named to 18 All-Star teams in 20 seasons, 11 All-NBA first-team selections and won five NBA championships.

Those credentials on their own wouldn't guarantee Bryant success at building a roster, but the Lakers are in such a poor state right now that it couldn't hurt to mine from their rich history to figure out how to succeed in the future.