NBA Power Rankings Heading into 2017 All-Star Game

1 of 31

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Change is afoot as we head into the unofficial halfway point of the 2016-17 NBA season.

Even if the absolute top spots in our power rankings aren't shifting, we've got a new entrant into the top five and several shifts in the top 10. Down a bit lower, it's looking like a few protracted slides have all but ended once-promising seasons. (Sorry about that, Charlotte Hornets.)

A couple of trades have also jostled things, and we'll get more shakeups with any deadline deals coming shortly after the break.

As always, rankings are based on advanced stats, team record, team-wide trends and health. Recent performance matters most, as the goal is to organize all 30 teams into an order that reflects current potency.

Before you settle in to enjoy the All-Star festivities, get a handle on this week's power rankings.