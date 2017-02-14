2017 Westminster Dog Show: Top Highlights, Photos and Twitter Reaction

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

On Monday night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, the hound, toy, non-sporting and herding groups were all decided, as four dogs took one step closer to potentially being named this year's best in show.

That award will be announced on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, with television coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

But first, let's take a look back at Monday's top moments.

In the hound group, Duffy, a Norwegian elkhound, took home the top prize and enjoyed a strut around the stage, per the Westminster Kennel Club Instagram account:

He also enjoyed a shake, per FS1:

Meanwhile, Chuckie, a Pekingese, took home the top prize in the toy group:

Chuckie was rocking the "Can a dog get a treat?" face here.

But Chuckie wasn't the only pup looking for some grub, per Fox Sports:

Wink may not have won, but you can't deny the post-show charisma on display.

But back to the winners. In the non-sporting group, Aftin, a miniature poodle, rose above the rest:

FS1 shared Aftin's winning moment:

And finally in the herding group, Rumor, a German shepherd, finished in the top spot:

Ray Hudson, soccer's most colorful analyst, brought his usual verve to analyzing Rumor:

He also had strong thoughts on poodles:

But the night wasn't just about taking home prizes. For most folks who don't study the finer points of breeding or grooming, the opportunity to look at some cute pups is what the dog show is really all about.

Those folks were enjoying Patron's swagger:

Or the smile from a chow chow:

Or all the glam one dog could possibly muster, per SB Nation:

As Barry Petchesky of Deadspin noted, "The Dog Show is good because the dogs don't understand that they won, but they know their handler is pleased so they are ecstatic."

And c'mon, what's better than a happy dog?

For folks intrigued by which pup will take the top honors at the Westminster Dog Show, Tuesday night's broadcast will settle that debate. Perhaps Duffy, Chuckie, Aftin or Rumor will be the big winner.

For everyone else, however, the dog show is another chance to check out some adorable pups in action from a wide variety of breeds. So really, everyone wins.