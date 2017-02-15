Manchester United vs. Saint-Etienne: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United's odyssey to claim the UEFA Europa League continues as they welcome Saint-Etienne to Old Trafford in the first leg of the round of 32 on Thursday.

Manager Jose Mourinho's men have improved since the competition adjourned for its winter break, and the Red Devils will be hoping to plunder the goals at the Theatre of Dreams.

Saint-Etienne are experiencing a consistent campaign in Ligue 1, and currently reside in fifth place in France.

However, the Saints are not prolific goalscorers, and they will instead wok hard to claim a result in England.

United's world-record capture Paul Pogba is due to face off against brother Florentin in the match.

Here is how you can watch the first leg of the knockouts:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 16

Time: 8.05 p.m. (GMT)/3.05 p.m. (ET)

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK only), Fox Sports 1, ESPN3 (U.S. only)

Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer 2Go, WatchESPN, fubo.tv

Preview

The Red Devils' hunt for trophies continues as European competition is once again added to the menu for the continent's best sides.

United made hard work of qualification from Group A, placing second behind Fenerbahce after collecting 12 points late in the campaign.

Saint-Etienne qualified in style as they topped Group C with an unbeaten record, proving they will be a tough obstacle for United to navigate.

Mourinho's summer signings have gelled over recent weeks and Pogba has become a reliable backbone for the team. The Frenchman will face his brother in the game as Florentin Pogba features for the visitors.

According to the Paul Doyle of the Observer, the two brothers are proud to face each other in major European competition.

“I watched the draw and, when I saw who we got, my first reaction was: ‘Yes, that’s a dream that’s going to be fulfilled,’” said Florentin Pogba. “They [our family] will all be in the stadium watching, including [Florentin's twin brother] Mathias, I think.”

Paul Pogba is settling back into life in England after his lengthy spell with Juventus in Italy, and the France ace has scored six goals and provided four assists in 30 Premier League and Europa League appearances this term, according to WhoScored.com.

Saints winger Romain Hamouma has said his team-mates will play "hard" to win the tie and eliminate United, per France Football (h/t James Cambridge of the Express).

Hamouma said: "We have a real chance to play this extraordinary club. It will be great for our fans. A world-class match! We will play hard, and if we manage to do something, it will be great. And if we cannot do it, it's just normal."

Jack Watts of the Daily Star reported Luke Shaw is expected to be given a rare start by Mourinho, as the England international attempts to work his way back into the manager's plans after an extended spell on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old has been out of contention since the start of the manager's tenure, and desperately needs games to prove his fitness and potential.

The French side are adept in defence, and a goalless draw will be welcome by them in the first encounter.

In comparison, United will want to get the job done quickly, but the slower pace of European football will suit Mourinho's favoured tactics and mindset, forcing the game to become a chess match.