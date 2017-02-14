Linda McMahon Confirmed by Senate to Run Small Business Administration

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Former WWE President and CEO Linda McMahon was confirmed by the United States Senate on Tuesday to head the Small Business Administration.

The Associated Press reported McMahon's official installation. President Donald Trump nominated McMahon for the role on Dec. 7.

The 68-year-old McMahon is married to WWE majority owner, Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

She held a role in the company until 2009 when she launched a Senate bid in Connecticut. McMahon twice tried to win a seat as a Republican but was defeated on both occasions.

The McMahons were significant supporters of Trump during his presidential campaign, contributing $6 million to a pro-Trump super PAC, according to Jacob Pramuk of CNBC.com.

Following her nomination, McMahon expressed her belief that she was the right person for the job, per Danny Vinik of Politico.com. "I've always been a defender of the little guy," McMahon said, "and we need someone to go to bat for our small businesses. I'm just the girl to do that."

McMahon was a significant part of WWE's revolution of the wrestling business as it emerged as a global power and broke up the longstanding territory system.

According to StreetInsider.com, Wells Fargo analyst Eric Katz estimated WWE's worth at between $2.7 billion and $3.4 billion last July.