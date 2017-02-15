The Best Dream and Realistic Option at Every Position on 2017 NBA Trade Market

11 of 11

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Age: 21

Per-Game Stats: 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.0 blocks

Advanced Metrics: 15.0 PER, minus-55.93 TPA, minus-5.24 RPM

It isn't often that a head coach admits a player under his purview is embroiled in trade rumors. But that's exactly what Brett Brown recently did, per CSNPhilly.com's Jessica Camerato:

"Jahlil Okafor's situation is transparent. He's in the middle of being discussed in trade scenarios. So I felt that it complicates things to play him the last game, and now clearly this is continuing on. That's the reason he isn't here..." he explained after Okafor didn't travel with the Philadelphia 76ers for a Feb. 13 contest against the Charlotte Hornets. "It isn't completely structured. His life is right now up in the air a little bit. We're mindful of that, we're respectful of that. We'll progress as it unfolds."

Better centers than Okafor might be traded. The Milwaukee Bucks could move Greg Monroe. Nikola Vucevic and Brook Lopez could depart from the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets, respectively.

But Okafor is a near-lock to be moved, unless the Sixers hold out hope they can get more for his services during the offseason.

And while he's functioned as one of the NBA's least-valuable on-court commodities throughout his brief professional career, his upside still makes him a legitimate asset. The 21-year-old is fewer than two years removed from Philadelphia selecting him with a No. 3 pick, and his offensive skill set is readily apparent.

He just hasn't worked in his original location, forcing the front office to view him as a sunk cost and let him attempt to prove himself in a more advantageous situation. It's not as if players hold the exact same amount of value on every roster, after all.

Adam Fromal covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @fromal09.

Unless otherwise indicated, all stats from Basketball-Reference.com, NBA.com or NBA Math and accurate heading into games Tuesday, February 14.