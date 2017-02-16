Analysing Liverpool's Hits and Misses When Signing African Players

2 of 7

Bruce Grobbelaar joined Liverpool in 1981 from Vancouver Whitecaps. Simon Bruty/Getty Images

Liverpool appearances: 628

Transfer fee paid: £250,000

Bruce Grobbelaar seemed to relish playing in goal, as if he stepped between the posts to entertain.

Considering what he went through earlier in his life, that's not surprising. Born in Durban, South Africa, Grobbelaar fought in the civil war in Rhodesia (which led to the formation of Zimbabwe).

"After this terrifying experience, my years in football were a dream," he told Jamie Jackson for the Observer Sport Monthly in 2005.

The goalkeeper was prone to the odd rush of blood. He seemed determined to have the ball for as long as possible, no matter what the risks. There wasn't a cross Grobbelaar believed couldn't be caught.

Yet he was also capable of producing miraculous saves, too. If his impetuous nature got him in a spot of bother, his reactions often saved the day.

Signed in 1981 by Bob Paisley, Grobbelaar made 628 appearances for the Reds. He was the club's unpredictable last line of defence for over a decade, during which time Liverpool won six league titles, as well as three FA and League Cups.

They were also crowned kings of Europe in 1984 as Grobbelaar, complete with his spaghetti-style legs, helped defeat Roma on penalties.

Yet despite his antics, he was still fiercely competitive. Just ask Jim Beglin or Steve McManaman, two team-mates who were on the receiving end of his wrath. You do not last long at Liverpool without a ruthless streak.