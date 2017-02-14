Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Updated Scores, Draw, Schedule After Tuesday's Results

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan cruised into the next stage of the 2017 Welsh Open Snooker after defeating Tom Ford 4-1 in the first round at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday.

Marco Fu joined the Rocket in the next phase after dispatching Martin Gould 4-2 in the morning session.

There was a surprise exit for Masters finalist Joe Perry, with the Fen Potter crashing out after losing 4-3 to Anthony McGill.

The first round continues tonight, as Judd Trump, Ali Carter and Barry Hawkins all feature.

Here are the latest first-round scores from the morning and afternoon sessions:

Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Latest Monday Results Gareth Allen 3-4 Wang Yachen Tom Ford 1-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan Rod Lawler 2-4 Liang Wenbo Oliver Lines 1-4 Eden Sharav Anthony McGill 4-3 Joe Perry Hammad Miah 1-4 Josh Boileau Tyler Rees 1-4 Jamie Jones Alfie Burden 0-4 Igor Figueiredo Sam Craigie 2-4 Stuart Carrington Martin Gould 2-4 Marco Fu David Grace 2-4 Robbie Williams Andy Hicks 4-2 Martin O'Donnell Duane Jones 1-4 Michael White Mark King 4-2 David Jones Alan McManus 2-4 Christopher Keogan BBC Sport

The latest draw and schedule can be found via BBC Sport.

Tuesday Recap

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Snooker icon O'Sullivan will feature in the next round after skipping past Ford with consummate ease at the Motorpoint.

The five-time world champion lost a messy opening frame to his countryman, but the world No. 35 could not build on the success as the Rocket kicked into gear.

O'Sullivan slotted away breaks of 53, 101 and 47, winning four frames on the bounce to claim an easy win.

World Snooker confirmed the result:

O'Sullivan defeated Neil Robertson 9-5 in last year's final, claiming his fourth Welsh Open victory. The legend will now face Mark Davis in the round of 64 as he chases a fifth crown.

Fu had an easy day at the office after overcoming the recent disappointment of defeat at the World Grand Prix.

Cue-Man-Fu prevailed as he defeated Gould 4-2, with the Scottish Open champion appearing in ominous early-competition form.

Later, Trump takes to the stage as snooker fans in Wales wait to see one of the most talented players on the circuit.