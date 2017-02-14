    SnookerDownload App

    Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Updated Scores, Draw, Schedule After Tuesday's Results

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Ronnie O'Sullivan of England plays a shot during his round one match against Mark Williams of Wales on Day Three of The Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace on January 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan cruised into the next stage of the 2017 Welsh Open Snooker after defeating Tom Ford 4-1 in the first round at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday.   

    Marco Fu joined the Rocket in the next phase after dispatching Martin Gould 4-2 in the morning session.

    There was a surprise exit for Masters finalist Joe Perry, with the Fen Potter crashing out after losing 4-3 to Anthony McGill.

    The first round continues tonight, as Judd Trump, Ali Carter and Barry Hawkins all feature.

    Here are the latest first-round scores from the morning and afternoon sessions:

    Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Latest Monday Results
    Gareth Allen3-4Wang Yachen
    Tom Ford1-4Ronnie O'Sullivan
    Rod Lawler2-4Liang Wenbo
    Oliver Lines1-4Eden Sharav
    Anthony McGill4-3Joe Perry
    Hammad Miah1-4Josh Boileau
    Tyler Rees1-4Jamie Jones
    Alfie Burden0-4Igor Figueiredo
    Sam Craigie2-4Stuart Carrington
    Martin Gould2-4Marco Fu
    David Grace2-4Robbie Williams
    Andy Hicks4-2Martin O'Donnell
    Duane Jones1-4Michael White
    Mark King4-2David Jones
    Alan McManus2-4Christopher Keogan
    BBC Sport

    The latest draw and schedule can be found via BBC Sport.

     

    Tuesday Recap

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Ronnie O'Sullivan of England speaks to the media following his victory over Mark Williams of Wales during Day Three of The Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace on January 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Get
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Snooker icon O'Sullivan will feature in the next round after skipping past Ford with consummate ease at the Motorpoint.

    The five-time world champion lost a messy opening frame to his countryman, but the world No. 35 could not build on the success as the Rocket kicked into gear.

    O'Sullivan slotted away breaks of 53, 101 and 47, winning four frames on the bounce to claim an easy win.

    World Snooker confirmed the result:

    O'Sullivan defeated Neil Robertson 9-5 in last year's final, claiming his fourth Welsh Open victory. The legend will now face Mark Davis in the round of 64 as he chases a fifth crown.

    Fu had an easy day at the office after overcoming the recent disappointment of defeat at the World Grand Prix.

    Cue-Man-Fu prevailed as he defeated Gould 4-2, with the Scottish Open champion appearing in ominous early-competition form.

    Later, Trump takes to the stage as snooker fans in Wales wait to see one of the most talented players on the circuit.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 