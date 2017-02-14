Cliff Avril Injury: Updates on Seahawks Star's Recovery from Surgery

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Cliff Avril announced Tuesday on social media that he underwent surgery, which was a "success."

Timeline for Avril's Recovery Unclear

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Avril posted a message on Instagram after the procedure. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times noted the doctor listed in the defensive end's picture, William C. Meyers, focuses on "sports hernia and other procedures involving the core of the body."

It's unclear exactly when the specific injury occurred or whether it was an effort to alleviate some type of lingering issue.

Avril appeared in all 16 of the team's regular-season games in 2016, marking the third straight year he's accomplished that feat. He's been one of the league's most durable defenders since the Detroit Lions selected him in the third round of the 2008 draft. He's missed just eight games in nine seasons.

The 30-year-old Purdue product also played in both of the Seahawks' playoff games as well as the Pro Bowl, where he racked up two tackles and a sack in the NFC's 20-13 loss. The latter is interesting since a lot of players pull out of the league's All-Star showcase due to various ailments.

Avril is coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career. The Florida native registered 39 combined tackles, 11.5 sacks and five forced fumbles for the league's third-ranked scoring defense. It's the second time he's reached double-digit sacks (2011 with the Lions).

He's the second Seattle defender to individually announce offseason surgery so far in 2017. Star safety Kam Chancellor also made word of his lower-body procedures public via Instagram in February and, like Avril, didn't provide specifics about what was done, per Derek Lewis of 247Sports.

Avril didn't provide a timetable for his return to full strength. The good news for the Seahawks is that he's got more than five months until training camp, even if he does miss some offseason work.

Spotrac notes he's under contract for two more years, with a reasonable $5.5 million cap hit for the upcoming 2017 campaign. Assuming he's fully recovered, he'll slot back in as the team's starting right defensive end with high pass-rushing expectations.