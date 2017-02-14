Tony Romo's Wife, Candice, Announces She's Pregnant with Couple's 3rd Child

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Many of the NFL's 32 teams would love to add Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to the fold in 2017, but first, he is focused on a new addition to his family.

According to the Dallas Morning News' SportsDay Cowboys Twitter account, Romo's wife, Candice, announced Tuesday that they are expecting their third child in August.

The Romos already have a four-year-old son named Hawkins and a two-year-old son named Rivers.

The 36-year-old veteran attempted only four passes during the 2016 season, as a preseason back injury forced him to miss the start of the campaign before he conceded the starting job to Dak Prescott in November.

Romo also missed all but four games in 2015 with a pair of collarbone breaks, which makes him a risky acquisition should a team opt to trade for him.

A recent ESPN.com article suggested there are as many as 12 teams Romo could realistically suit up for in 2017.

The four-time Pro Bowler's most recent healthy season was in 2014, when he went 12-3, completed a career-high 69.9 percent of his passes and threw for 3,705 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Per Spotrac, Romo has three years remaining on his contract with an average annual base salary of $18 million.