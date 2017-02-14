Alex Rodriguez, Nick Swisher to Serve as Yankees' Guest Instructors

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

A pair of former New York Yankees stars are set to help mold the Bronx Bombers' future standouts, as Alex Rodriguez and Nick Swisher were named guest instructors for spring training on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), A-Rod and Swisher landed the gig after serving in a similar capacity for the Yanks' instructional league team during the fall.

The 41-year-old Rodriguez and 36-year-old Swisher were Yankees teammates from 2009 through 2012 and were vital parts of New York's last World Series title in 2009.

Rodriguez played his final game as a Yankee last August and signed on to become a special advisor for the organization.

Although A-Rod has yet to officially announce his retirement from playing, he is committed to his current role for 2017.

Swisher last played in the majors for the Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves in 2015. He spent part of 2016 with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

While the former All-Star opted out of his minor-league deal, he hasn't officially retired from playing either.

Rodriguez and Swisher will provide current players with the perspective of those who aren't far removed from competing in the majors, and they will be joined by a bevy of Yankees legends including Goose Gossage, Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Stump Merrill and Lee Mazzilli.