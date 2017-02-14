    Atlanta HawksDownload App

    Paul Millsap Trade Rumors Shot Down By Mike Budenholzer

    MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 15: Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts during the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on November 15, 2016 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
    Rob Foldy/Getty Images
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer stated unequivocally Monday that power forward Paul Millsap won't be moved before the NBA's Feb. 23 trade deadline.  

    Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution passed along comments from the fourth-year coach, who also serves as the franchise's president of basketball operations, about Millsap's status.

    "He's not going anywhere," Budenholzer said. "You can write that."

    The update from Budenholzer comes about six weeks after the forward became one of the hottest commodities in the rumor mill.

    Brian Windhorst and Marc Stein of ESPN.com reported in early January the Hawks were "listening to trade pitches" for the 32-year-old former member of the Utah Jazz. Vivlamore noted there was at least one "solid offer" made by another team, but no final agreement was reached.

    Millsap told the AJC he's taking his head coach at his word and expressed happiness with the solidification of his place in Atlanta.

    "Bud has been a man of his word," he said. "He has always shot it straight with me, always been honest with me. I take his word for what it is. It's refreshing to know I'm not going anywhere and I'll be on this team until the end of the year. Now, I've got to make it work. Stick to basketball and try to get wins."

    His comment about being with the Hawks "until the end of the year" references what made the trade speculation intriguing in the first place.

    Millsap holds a player option for the 2017-18 season with a cap hit of nearly $21.5 million, according to Spotrac. He could decline it and become an unrestricted free agent over the summer without Atlanta getting any value in return.

    Vivlamore reported back in October that the four-time All-Star selection was "undecided" about opting out of the contract. The forward didn't provide any additional information about that following the news Atlanta is planning to keep him.

    All told, the Hawks are in a difficult position. They are firmly inside the Eastern Conference playoff picture, which would make it hard to justify selling off a key asset like Millsap, but it's debatable whether they are a contender with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

    An early exit from the postseason combined with potentially losing Millsap in free agency this summer would be a double whammy for the organization. That said, it's hard to see the front office reversing course after Budenholzer's strong comments Monday.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 