Barcelona Transfer News: Aleix Vidal Injury, 8-Man Replacement List, Top Rumours

Barcelona have compiled an eight-man shortlist of replacements for the injured Aleix Vidal, according to reports.

The names on the list are believed to be: Mario Gaspar, Antonio Rukavina, Ander Capa, Joao Cancelo, Jonny Castro, Hugo Mallo, Roberto Rosales and Michel Macedo, per Sport.

Vidal suffered an ankle injury during Barca's 6-0 win over Alaves on Feb. 11 and manager Luis Enrique has been given the go-ahead to consider options in the Spanish league, per the report.

The Villareal pair of Gaspar and Rukavina are interesting choices, with the latter perhaps the more attainable in light of a lack of game time this season.

Eibar defender Capa, meanwhile, could provide a cheaper option and is one that Enrique may prefer to pursue should he wish to bring someone in quickly.

The Celta Vigo full-back duo of Castro and Mallo are also reported targets for the Spanish giants.

Left-back Castro has the versatility to cover anywhere across the back line, while on the other flank Mallo has impressed with his performances and leadership of his side in La Liga this season.

If Enrique opted to move for experience, he could do worse than launch a bid for Rosales, the Venezuela international with 69 caps.

Rosales is a dependable presence and that could be exactly what Barca require in the battle for domestic and European honours as the season reaches the business end.

Las Palmas's Macedo, meanwhile, looks to be an outsider to make the move due to injury.

Although any move for Valencia's Joao Cancelo is likely to prove more difficult and more costly, he perhaps looks best suited to a move to Barca.

A technically gifted and dynamic player, Cancelo has sound knowledge of the wide positions and would provide Enrique with a more-than reliable alternative in the absence of Vidal.

He gained experience of playing further up the field at times for Valencia, most notably during the short-lived managerial reign of Gary Neville.

His capture by Valencia for €15 million in 2015 continues to look a bargain.

Indeed, if Valencia were to sell they could make a fair-sized profit on the Portuguese, who at 22 years old would have plenty of time to make himself a real fixture in the Barca setup.