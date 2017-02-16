NBA B/R Kicks of the Week: Best on Court for NBA Week 17

1 of 6

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

A consistent slew of NBA action has created a vortex of unique footwear selections to pick and choose from this week. Battling through the chaos, five athletes stood out in a sneaker capacity, helping further the NBA's on-foot agenda.

As we head towards NBA All-Star Weekend, our recurring list of sneaker lords has continued to grow. Let's now analyze five of the very best choices for the past seven days.