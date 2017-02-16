NBA B/R Kicks of the Week: Best on Court for NBA Week 17
A consistent slew of NBA action has created a vortex of unique footwear selections to pick and choose from this week. Battling through the chaos, five athletes stood out in a sneaker capacity, helping further the NBA's on-foot agenda.
As we head towards NBA All-Star Weekend, our recurring list of sneaker lords has continued to grow. Let's now analyze five of the very best choices for the past seven days.
Tarik Black: Nike HyperRev 2016 x LCS Plus
Who: Los Angeles Lakers center Tarik Black
Sneaker Worn: Nike HyperRev 2016 x LCS Plus
Tarik Black elevated his footwear game by wearing a pair of 2016 Nike HyperRevs. Rather than break it down in a purple and white pair, Black also teamed up with LCS Plus, a custom laces company, to enhance his aesthetic approach.
Together Black and LCS put forth a commanding effort, paying tribute to Black History Month. Between the unique lace structure and the return of the 2016 HyperRev—a truly magnificent sneaker—Black's footwear choice was able to create significant Internet waves.
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14 'Player Exclusive'
Who: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James
Sneaker Worn: Nike LeBron 14 "Player Exclusive"
LeBron James has zero boundaries when it comes to the Nike LeBron 14. The shoe, which has successfully continued the LeBron footwear line, has become a favorite of ours due to its on-court traction and comfy cushioning platform.
Against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 14, James exhibited a "Player Exclusive" pair of the LeBron 14s, covered mainly in yellow. This taxi-cab yellow vibe was aesthetically cobbled together with pods of gray and dashes of red. Simply another chapter of greatness for the shoe.
Nike's belief in King James has constantly fueled general release colorways and "Player Exclusive" models. That's great news for anyone who loves the King's kicks.
Willie Reed: Air Jordan XII 'Chinese New Year"
Who: Miami Heat forward Willie Reed
Sneaker Worn: Air Jordan XII "Chinese New Year"
Jordan Brand unveiled its "Chinese New Year" edition of the Air Jordan XII on January 28, per Sneaker Bar Detroit. The shoe generally resembles the "Taxi" version, first released in November 1996, per Kicks on Fire.
Both sneakers lean on a white-coated base and dark toe-box.
Crucial differences between the "Taxi" and "Chinese New Year" starts with the materials. Released in 2017, the "Chinese New Year" Air Jordan XII essentially received the remastered treatment—plush, luxe materials were used rather than relying on older cuts.
Another sticking point is the 3M upper, which gives the shoe a reflective look. When melded together, you can understand why Miami Heat power forward Willie Reed chose to sport them against the Brooklyn Nets on February 10.
Julius Randle: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Who: Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle
Sneaker Worn: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Last year's version of the Nike Hyperdunk found a home with countless Swoosh athletes. On February 14 against the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle continued the trend, sporting a matte gray iteration.
For those who are unfamiliar with the product at hand, the Nike Hyperdunk is a shoe without a single endorsee. It serves a role as Nike's foundation product that countless athletes rely on for a stellar sense of performance.
Randle's tonal, gray approach not only looks the part, but it also embraces the role of a vital on-foot support beam.
Langston Galloway: Nike Kobe A.D. 'Black and Gold'
Who: New Orleans Pelicans guard Langston Galloway
Sneaker Worn: Nike Kobe A.D. "Black and Gold"
Matching his kicks with the New Orleans Pelicans' colors, guard Langston Galloway flew up and down the court in a pair of Nike Kobe A.D. "Black and Golds."
The Kobe A.D. has quietly gone about its business this season, showing up on the feet of various athletes. Even without Bryant sporting the product, his progressive footwear line has continued to evolve, mainly thanks to smart design and, of course, the Black Mamba's name.
What's unique about Galloway's "Black and Gold" Kobe A.D. is that the shoe looks like it could have been worn in the early 2000s. Bulky gold layering patterns and an outlined Swoosh give it more of a nostalgic feel despite being a brand-new silhouette.
All production information and release dates via Nike News and Adidas News, unless noted otherwise.
