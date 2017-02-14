WWE SmackDown: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview for Feb. 14

Credit: WWE.com

Ryan Dilbert WWE Lead Writer

The hunt for championships will be at the center of the Valentine's Day edition of WWE Raw.

John Cena will look to reclaim the WWE Championship from Bray Wyatt. New women's champ Naomi will find herself with a target on her back. Baron Corbin promises to be seething over missing out on a chance at the WWE crown, but will adjust his focus to a midcard title instead.

On the first SmackDown following Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, there will surely be some Valentine's Day-themed silliness. That's tradition at this point.

The blue brand, though, has plenty of rivalries to showcase and title pictures to settle as the march to WrestleMania 33 continues.

Will an injured bruiser make his way back to SmackDown? What's ahead for Naomi and American Alpha as WWE travels to Anaheim, California?

Backstage updates, storyline analysis and the SmackDown preview on WWE.com help us dive into those questions and provide a look at what to expect when the show airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Potential Spoilers

SmackDown fans likely won't see The Big Red Machine step into the ring on Tuesday. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc), Kane has been out of action thanks to nagging injuries.

Kane's last SmackDown match came back in November.

The blue brand may welcome back another big man, however. Erick Rowan of The Wyatt Family is due to return after tearing his rotator cuff last fall.

Mike Johnson reported on PWInsider.com, "Rowan is at the WWE Performance Center this week working towards being cleared from his torn rotator cuff."

Where he would fit in with The Wyatt Family is unclear. During his absence, Luke Harper broke away from the group, Randy Orton joined it and now it looks as if Wyatt is going solo for the moment.

Although she certainly didn't wrestle like she was hurt on Sunday, Nikki Bella is reportedly struggling with neck pain. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported, "Sources with direct knowledge tell us Nikki had been trying her best to deal with the pain her neck has been feeling while also traveling a full-time schedule.

That could lead to a lighter schedule for Bella, allowing to take less punishment as her feud with Natalya rolls on.

SmackDown Streaks

Carmella's recent record suggests that she's en route to a title shot.

The Princess of Staten Island is 4-0 since losing to Nikki Bella at last year's TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs PPV, per CageMatch.net. WWE is clearly pushing her, even if she had to sit on the sidelines for Elimination Chamber.

Her strange relationship with James Ellsworth has kept her in the spotlight, whether she has a match or not.

The Miz is heading in the opposite direction record-wise. Per CageMatch.net, the former intercontinental champion is winless in his last four SmackDown matches. He has yet to win on the blue brand in 2017.

He is need of momentum in a big way ahead of WrestleMania.

Elimination Chamber Fallout

Naomi snatched the SmackDown Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss on Sunday in a victory that shook up the women's division.

There is no one obvious match for her at WrestleMania. Instead, the line of contenders is long. Becky Lynch who just beat Mickie James at Elimination Chamber will be itching for a title shot. Carmella should be in the mix, too. And Bliss is owed a rematch at some point.

Tuesday's SmackDown should clear up what WWE has in mind for Naomi and the No. 1 contender's spot.

A similar situation looms for the tag team titles. American Alpha survived a Tag Team Turmoil match on Sunday's PPV, outlasting The Ascension, The Usos and others. Now what?

The SmackDown preview on WWE.com asked, "With WrestleMania seven weeks away, which tandem will emerge to become Chad Gable and Jason Jordan's new No. 1 contenders?"

If WWE doesn't call-up The Revival from NXT, its best option is to focus on one heel team, elevate them and craft a story involving that group and American Alpha. SmackDown has relied on multi-team matches to the point that no one has been able to stand out.

As for the Intercontinental Championship, the writing on the wall is clear—Corbin is coming after Dean Ambrose's title.

The WWE.com SmackDown preview hinted at that: "One must wonder just how long it will be before The Lone Wolf sets his sights on Ambrose's title." That comes after Corbin blasted The Lunatic Fringe inside the Elimination Chamber after Ambrose pinned him. The beating left Ambrose vulnerable.

That attack and their previous physical encounters will be the foundation for a bitter feud. Fans should see that begin to intensify on Tuesday.

SmackDown's headline match will pit two WrestleMania XXX opponents against each other again.

Days after Cena fell to Wyatt, the babyface will get a chance at redemption. With one Attitude Adjustment, Cena not only break the record for most world title reigns, but rearrange the WrestleMania picture.

Wyatt vs. Randy Orton, a battle of Wyatt Family members, looks inevitable for the marquee event. The Eater of Worlds has to fend off Cena first, though.