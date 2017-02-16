2017 NFL Free Agency: This Year's Top Candidates to Be Overpaid

1 of 12

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The idea of a bad contract in the NFL is going to drastically change once free agency starts March 9.

"The bottom line is, a lot of guys are gonna get overpaid this year," former NFL executive and ESPN analyst Bill Polian said during an interview on Sirius XM NFL.

With over $1 billion in available salary-cap space, nearly every franchise has the flexibility to be aggressive in pursuing talented individuals to improve rosters.

The projected market, positional value, previous production and personal histories helped determine which players are the most likely to be overpaid this offseason.

Numerous exorbitant free-agent contracts are expected to be signed, and no one should be surprised by the figures. Even so, Bleacher Report identified 10 free agents who are expected to receive paydays in excess of their perceived value.