WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from February 13
WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from February 13
"When it comes crashing down, and it hurts inside."
The above is not only the opening line of Hulk Hogan's "Real American" theme song; it is also the perfect representation of the friendship that once existed between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, which came to a screeching halt Monday during Raw.
Owens, in a shocking moment of brutality and betrayal, attacked Jericho and left him in need of medical attention.
It was a moment WWE Creative had been building to for months—one that everyone knew was coming eventually but that still struck at the hearts and minds of fans who had enjoyed the emotional roller coaster those two Superstars had taken them on.
So brilliantly executed was the Festival of Friendship segment that both of those Superstars earned "winner" statuses for their performances Monday night.
Not everyone was as lucky.
A re-emerging star saw her character stripped away from her on night one, and a set of champions was booked as the cowardly heel duo, running from a single Superstar.
As WWE Fastlane rapidly approaches, these are the performers who benefited from strong booking and those who suffered from questionable choices on the part of WWE Creative.
Winner: Kevin Owens
The disdain in his eyes as he dropped the microphone to the mat, tossed his Universal Championship aside and began his unforgettable assault of Chris Jericho...Kevin Owens left an indelible mark on the Feb. 13 episode of Raw, attacking the future Hall of Famer and throwing him through a glass monitor in a spot that concluded the best segment the brand has produced in years.
After months of tagging along with Jericho, putting up with his nonsense and having his championship reign diminished as a result, Owens snapped. Sure, it was probably aided by a not-so-pleasant heart-to-heart conversation with Triple H, hinted at during a brief peek backstage, but he still executed the betrayal that left Jericho in need of medical attention.
For the first time in a year, Owens looked like the heartless bastard fans were introduced to at the end of 2014, when he suddenly and unexpectedly attacked best friend Sami Zayn at the conclusion of an NXT TakeOver special.
Owens has seemingly rediscovered the aggressive, unforgiving, killer edge that once defined him. For as cocky and sarcastic as he has proved to be over the years, it was that element of danger that captivated audiences.
That is a good thing for fans disenfranchised with the more comical version of his character.
Loser: Emmalina
After 17 weeks of vignettes and promises of an impending debut, Emmalina finally set foot on the Raw stage Monday night...and proceeded to announce the demise of the character and the re-debut of Emma.
So after months of promising a new character, with fans speculating that management had no idea how to utilize her, her return essentially confirmed as much.
That is not a positive for the Australian competitor, whose use at the hands of WWE Creative has been lackluster, to say the least.
At a time when female Superstars are thriving, she continues to be stuck in the deep, dark abyss of uncertainty, her character undefined and her place in the division unapparent.
One of the most talented women in the industry—a wrestler whose matches with Paige revolutionized the NXT women's division way before Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks stole all the credit and spotlight—she deserves better than she has received to this point.
Winner: Chris Jericho
"Why is my name on the list?"
It was in that moment that Chris Jericho and millions of wrestling fans had their hearts broken from the realization that Kevin Owens was about to shatter the happy facade of friendship that he had created over the last eight months.
Jericho sold the betrayal perfectly, sadness painting his face before Owens dropped him with a powerbomb on the ring apron, changing heartbreak into agony.
No longer the delusional friend, Jericho will be seeking revenge, angered and enraged over the attack that left him hospitalized. In one fell swoop, the comical Y2J saw his world shattered, and the result will be an intense, aggressive and red-hot rivalry that will carry into WrestleMania and give Raw fans a program they can invest in emotionally while Goldberg and Brock Lesnar slog through the main event.
Jericho, a chameleon who can alter his character on a whim, will be key to the success of the story as its lead babyface.
Losers: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Remember when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won the Raw Tag Team Championships on the Royal Rumble pre-show? Remember when everyone thought it was going to mean the beginning of a serious, sustained run for them as real threats to the top babyfaces on Raw?
Roman Reigns sustained their best two-on-one beatdown, fought them off and sent them fleeing the squared circle Monday night, proving once and for all that no championship duo is competition for the company's top babyface.
Anderson and Gallows have been victims of horrific booking over the last year, but the tag title victory was supposed to right all of the wrongs they endured in that period.
Instead, the titleholders fell right back into the booking traps that have plagued them all along, their credibility as champions hurt by their inability to beat down one man.
Even if that man is on the receiving end of an unwavering push to the top of the industry.
At some point, management will learn not to sacrifice its tag champions in that manner, but for now, the former New Japan Pro Wrestling stars continue to suffer the wrath of Reigns and the consequences of WWE Creative's questionable storytelling decisions.
Winner: Bayley
There is much to be said about the manner in which she won the match, particularly how she needed Sasha Banks to help her beat Charlotte Flair, but none of it takes away from the fact that Bayley's Raw Women's Championship win Monday night legitimized her as a main-roster competitor.
If that was not enough, the fans' reactions to her win represented the love and admiration they have for WWE's resident underdog.
Fans love her in a way like no other. They want to see her succeed because they live vicariously through her. She was them. She was a fan in the stands, watching her favorite Superstars and aspiring to be just like them.
Her win generated genuine emotion and created yet another unforgettable moment in her young career.
More importantly, it set her up for major programs both at Fastlane and WrestleMania.
Bayley is an asset WWE has never before had. She is a heroine who little girls gravitate to and can be proud of. She opens the company up to a new fanbase it has never truly tapped into. Her win Monday night was the first step in management recognizing it and telling her story for millions of fans worldwide to appreciate, invest in and admire.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!