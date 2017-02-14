WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from February 13

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

"When it comes crashing down, and it hurts inside."

The above is not only the opening line of Hulk Hogan's "Real American" theme song; it is also the perfect representation of the friendship that once existed between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, which came to a screeching halt Monday during Raw.

Owens, in a shocking moment of brutality and betrayal, attacked Jericho and left him in need of medical attention.

It was a moment WWE Creative had been building to for months—one that everyone knew was coming eventually but that still struck at the hearts and minds of fans who had enjoyed the emotional roller coaster those two Superstars had taken them on.

So brilliantly executed was the Festival of Friendship segment that both of those Superstars earned "winner" statuses for their performances Monday night.

Not everyone was as lucky.

A re-emerging star saw her character stripped away from her on night one, and a set of champions was booked as the cowardly heel duo, running from a single Superstar.

As WWE Fastlane rapidly approaches, these are the performers who benefited from strong booking and those who suffered from questionable choices on the part of WWE Creative.