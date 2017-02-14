Gabriel Jesus Injury Update: Manchester City Star Suffers Fractured Metatarsal

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus will reportedly spend two to three months on the sidelines after fracturing a metatarsal in his foot against Bournemouth on Monday evening.

The Brazilian ace came off injured just 15 minutes into City's eventual 2-0 Premier League victory at the Vitality Stadium, and the club's official website confirmed the injury on Tuesday, noting the player will "undergo further examinations" to establish a timeline for his return.

Manager Pep Guardiola will be disappointed to lose the talents of a starlet who has acclimated exceptionally to the Premier League following a winter transfer from former club Palmeiras.

Speaking to the media after Monday's victory, Guardiola addressed Jesus' injury and said, per the Guardian's Dominic Fifield: “We will know exactly what is wrong in the morning. Hopefully, and I will pray tonight, it will not be a big issue."

Jesus scored three goals and registered one assist in his first three Premier League outings, including a match-winning brace in the recent 2-1 victory over Swansea City, where he started in place of Sergio Aguero.

And it's Aguero who will be looked upon as a very capable replacement while Jesus goes about his recovery, having proved his efficacy with a goal off the substitutes' bench during the victory over Bournemouth.

Despite making a whirlwind start to his career in Europe, Jesus, 19, will hope he's capable of retaining the same momentum when he makes his projected comeback, which promises to be between April and May.

That window of return means the South American striker's 2016-17 season could be in doubt, and Guardiola will have to revert to the tried and tested Aguero to deliver the goods in his stead.